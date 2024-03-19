All Ruins Locations in Lightyear Frontier

There are mysterious ruins left behind by ancient civilisations and it is up to you to find every artifact they left behind. In each new area you discover you will find one of these ruins. Find out below the location of every ruin in Lightyear Frontier.

How to Find the Ruins in Lightyear Frontier

You will find a structure made of stone and purple lights in almost every new area you unlock in Lightyear Frontier. Dotted in and around these ruins are strange rocks containing artifacts. When you find every artifact you send them back for analysis to discover more about the people who lived there before you.

Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

Here is a list of the ruins with the locations and how many Artifacts you can find there:

The Meadows Ruins Southeast near Edge Cliffs and Mountainside Coast No Artifacts but there is a mysterious door!

Edge Cliffs Ruins Southwest of the area, looking over Lowland Plains West by the coast No. of Artifacts: 21

Yellow Forest Ruins Southwest edge overlooking The Meadows No. of Artifacts: 14

Pine Heights Ruins Central of the area No. of Artifacts: 9

Mountainside Coast Ruins West of the area near The Meadows mountains No. of Artifacts: 8

Stepstone Peak Ruins None

Lowland Plains Ruins Southeast of the area, south of Stepstone Peak No. of Artifacts: 16



When you search around each ruin you will find tiny glowing rocks. Hit them with your tool to reveal the Artifact and pick it up. When each area is cleaned up and the ruins are explored the mysterious door at The Meadows grows more powerful so keep watching it to see what happens when it is fully powered!

