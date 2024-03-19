How to Get Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier

The vibrant alien landscapes of Lightyear Frontier are full of secrets to find and resources to gather for all your farming needs. One particularly important resource that can be a bit tricky to come by is Red Crystal Dust. If you’re wondering exactly how to go about it, here is our handy guide for how to obtain all the Red Crystal Dust you need in Lightyear Frontier.

Getting your hands on some not only requires venturing out into the wilds for the raw materials, but building and using the right farm equipment to produce it.

Where to Find Red Crystals in Lightyear Frontier

In order to obtain Red Crystal Dust, you first need to find the base material that it’s sourced from, which is Red Crystals. These are thankfully not hard to get to, as you simply need to hop over to Pine Heights on the northwestern side of the map, not far from the Meadows starting area.

While in your Mech, make your way through the rocky pillars and up the cliffside along the northern side of the area. Among the pine trees to your right, you’ll notice a small cliff outcrop where a few mounds of Red Crystals will be found (as seen below). A Stalktail Nest will be sitting in the middle of them as well, for further reference.

Before you go to town on harvesting these Red Crystals, note that you will need to upgrade your mech’s Spike Saw tool (Spike Saw Power I) at an Upgrade Depot first, which you can build on your farm as soon as you discover and acquire Aluminium Rods. You won’t be able to break down the Red Crystal mounds without it.

How to Make Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier

Once you have plenty of Red Crystals in your Inventory to work with, you will then need to construct a Grinder machine on your farm. This will unlock for you in the Build Menu once you have discovered and gathered the appropriate materials (via exploration and/or the Merchant) to make it.

Once you have your Grinder prepped, make sure you have your Red Crystals currently in your Inventory and interact with it to produce the Red Crystal Dust you need.

Red Crystal Dust can be used for a few different things, such as crafting the Irrigation Hose Power I upgrade for your Mech (as seen above). This is especially important, as you need it to help clear thicker puddles of Noxious Ooze in areas of the map that you still need to restore.

That concludes our guide for how to get Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you enjoy the crafting and gathering mechanics in this game, and how you feel it compares to other farming sims.

