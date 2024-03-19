How to Customize & Paint Your Mech in Lightyear Frontier

Stand out from the crowd with your fully customizable mech in Lightyear Frontier! Swap out old pieces for fancy new ones and give them a fresh coat of paint. Read on to find out how to customize and paint your Mech.

How to Customize Your Mech in Lightyear Frontier

Your mech is your only means of transport around the new world so you will want to make sure it suits you. Luckily the mech is fully customizable so you can change each section as you please. Mech parts can be bought from The Merchant for between $200 and $2000.

You can then add the parts to your Mech at the Upgrade Depot. These parts don’t come cheap so make sure you save up some Coins first! You can add each part separately:

Arm Set

Leg Set

Engine

Windshield

Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

The parts don’t have a physical effect on how well your Mech works as they are only cosmetic items. They do, of course, let you show off to your friends in multiplayer! You can also paint each section with whatever paint color you can make.

How to Paint Your Mech in Lightyear Frontier

Eventually, you will be able to make paint to customize your Mech colors in Lightyear Frontier. The first step to discovering paint is to collect colored flowers from around the world. You start with primary colors: Red, Blue, Yellow, and later will find other colors too such as White and Black. These flowers are then added to the Flower Presser to craft paint. Add colored flowers to craft different colored paints and then take the paints to the Color Mixer to see what other shades you can create.

Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

You can’t paint your Mech while inside so place it on the Upgrade Platform, hop out, and use your Paint Gun to decorate your Mech. To change the paint color just switch it while you are selecting the Paint Gun. You can also choose between primary and secondary color placements to truly make it your own!

Now your customized Mech is looking shiny and new you might want to go and forage for some Caroots or Zappertwigs! We also have every location of the creature’s nests in Lightyear Frontier if you need resources replenished quickly.

