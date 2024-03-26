Roblox Revengers Dream Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 26, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you a fellow Revengers Dream player looking for codes? Well, you’re in luck because we searched very thoroughly and collected every single one of them here, so you don’t have to. Scroll down to see the list of all Revengers Dream codes!

All Revengers Dream Codes

2250like? : 20 Clan Spins (New)

: 20 Clan Spins 2500LikesInsane : 10 Customization Tokens, 10 Skill Rerolls (New)

: 10 Customization Tokens, 10 Skill Rerolls already2750Likes : 10 Skill Rerolls, 5 Clan Spins (New)

: 10 Skill Rerolls, 5 Clan Spins RELEASE: 10 Skill Rerolls, 10 Customization Tokens (New)

Expired Revengers Dream Codes

Big2kLikes

dataloss

500CCU

quick1750Likes

1500Likees

gripbug

grrBugs

1250LikesFr

1kLikesThankYou

extraCompensationCode

650Likes

LBugs

mbForBugs

videoDELAY

ogsONLY

w800Likes

650Likes

How to Redeem Codes in Revengers Dream

Before you can get into the game, make sure to join the Hoodlum Interactive Roblox group and like the experience. Both are required to redeem the codes. Once you’ve done so, follow the instructions below to redeem Revengers Dream codes:

Open Revengers Dream on Roblox. Press Play to get into the game. Click M on your keyboard to open the main menu. Press the Codes button (old Twitter bird icon). Type in your code into the text field. Click on the Enter button to claim the bonuses.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Revengers Dream are case-sensitive. Moreover, they are often very long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters. All of that makes them hard to spell, so if you want to avoid spelling mistakes, it’s best to copy and paste them instead.

Also, it could be that your spelling was fine, but the code you used expired. This is very common for Roblox experiences, but unfortunately, there is nothing you can do in this case.

Related Article: Anime Fusion X Codes

How Can You Get More Revengers Dream Codes?

If you want to look for codes yourself, the best places to do so are the official Trello page and the official Discord server. On Trello, you have the designated codes card, and on Discord, you can check the update-log channel.

However, sometimes codes can be missing from these, or the developers might say they have been removed even though they are still working. So, you should bookmark this post instead. We check for codes regularly and update the list if needed, always making sure all of the available codes are listed.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

There aren’t many sources of free stuff in-game, but on Discord, there are giveaways and events all the time. Rewards include in-game items and boosts, as well as Robux, which can be useful to you in other experiences as well.

What Is Revengers Dream?

Revengers Dream is an action-RPG Roblox experience in which you role-play as your own custom-made anime character. There are hundreds of activities, quests, and places in-game to explore and make your anime adventure that much spicier.

That’s about all we have regarding Revengers Dream codes and how to redeem them. For more similar articles, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where boosts can give you the edge over other players.

Also, if you really enjoy anime experiences like this one, I suggest you check out Anime Rangers. It’s a funky tower defense game with all of the most legendary anime characters as towers.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more