Anime Fusion X Codes (February 2024) | Free Tap Power

Roblox hosts plenty of clicker experiences, most being anime-themed. What’s common for all of them is that getting all the way to the top is hard, especially if you are F2P. So, to help you with the grind, here we collected all Anime Fusion X codes. Check them out below.

All Anime Fusion X Codes

Note that there is currently a bug where the “Already Redeemed!” message will display even though you are redeeming the code for the first time. Don’t fret, though, as you’ll still get the rewards. Anyway, here are all currently working Anime Fusion X codes:

Arfedeolsa

1KGroup

SrBaruc

200DCMEMBERS

100Likes

SorryForShut

Thks100players

ObgAnjo

Release

6KGroup

Update2

500Likes

1KDCMEMBERS

800Likes

50KVISITS

SorryShut

1KLikes

10KGroup

1.2KLikes

Update3

100KVISITS

PSA: You can access all the boost potions you get from these codes at the bottom of the Shop menu.

Expired Anime Fusion X Codes

300Likes

Update1

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fusion X

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Anime Fusion X:

Open Anime Fusion X on Roblox. Press the Codes button (bird icon) on the left. Type in your code in the text box. Click on the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Anime Fusion X are case-sensitive. So, any time that you type one by hand, there is a chance that you’ll make a spelling mistake. The fact that the codes often mix numbers, symbols, and letters won’t help either. Therefore, copying and pasting the codes into the input fields is the way to go.

Something that could also happen is that the code you tried to redeem has already been claimed on your account. Due to the current bug, you won’t know whether that’s really the case, so I suggest you claim codes one by one in order.

Finally, it could be that the code is fake or expired. Latter is highly unlikely as almost all the codes that have been released for this experience are still working. So, it only leaves the former option of it being fake. To avoid those, use code sites that you trust and the official Discord/Twitter pages of the games.

How Can You Get More Anime Fusion X Codes?

The best official source of new codes is the Anime Fusion X Discord server. There, they even have a designated codes channel. It’s also a great source of info for everything game-related, and it lets you connect with all the other members of the community.

However, you might not want to join their server because of all the extra spam. So, you could just bookmark this article instead. We keep the Working list updated regularly, so just drop in once in a while to check if there are any new ones.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

The most important thing you should do before booting up Anime Fusion X is to join the Fusion X Studio Roblox group. By doing that, you’ll unlock the Free Auto Clicker and the Free Auto Open passes in-game, and both of those are super valuable.

What Is Anime Fusion X?

Anime Fusion X is a clicker-type Roblox experience with an Anime, almost Isekai-like theme. As in any other clicker game, your goal is to farm up the many boosts that the game offers and topple the top guys off the leaderboard.

To do that, you’ll have to unlock different classes, hatch pets, and upgrade all of your character’s stats. In essence, it’s an idle game, so don’t expect too much from it.

