How to Unlock the Merchant in Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier is a vibrant and otherwordly farming sim experience, encouraging players to build a new life on an alien planet and also discover its ancient secrets. One of the most important steps in constructing a successful farm in the game is unlocking the Lightyear Frontier merchant named Lola.

She can provide some essential items when you need them most, help you make a profit, and even offer some unique items that allow you to customize your Mech. If you’re wondering how to get access to Lola’s shop, here’s our handy guide to show you how to open your farm up for business.

Who Is Lola & How to Unlock Her Shop in Lightyear Frontier

Near the beginning of the game, as your farm first starts to take root, PIP-3R will offer suggestions on what you should construct as soon as possible to really get things going. Among those things is gaining access to a local merchant based on the planet named Lola.

Her shop, called Lola’s Agri-Mechanicals, provides a wide variety of crop resources, cosmetics for your Mech, and recipe blueprints for miscellaneous items to help spruce up your farm’s look. Some can boost your homestead’s Coziness meter, but otherwise they’re purely cosmetic. You can also sell items you’ve grown or gathered to her for a tidy profit.

In order to unlock Lola’s shop, you’ll first need to build a Merchant’s Landing site somewhere on your farm. The recipe will unlock in the Build Menu automatically after PIP-3R mentions it, and it’s then a matter of gathering the resources required to make it. Those include the following:

10 x Aluminum Rods (abundantly available in the Pine Heights area; Spike Saw required)

8 x Red Crystals (available in Pine Heights area; upgraded Spike Saw required)

10 x Stone (available everywhere on the map; Spike Saw required)

Once you have all of the above materials, simply pick a spot on your farm with enough space and complete the construction of your Merchant’s Landing.

Lola will begin visiting the next day, and you’ll receive a notification on your HUD whenever she arrives, regardless of where you are on the map. Her vendor ship will use your designated landing pad every time to set up shop.

Keep in mind that she only visits for part of the day, usually from late Morning until a little past Noon, going by the HUD clock. Be diligent about your transactions, as if you’re in the middle of one when she’s due to leave, the transaction will cancel and she’ll take off. It may seem odd, but either way, you’ll have to wait until the next day to resume business.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock the Merchant in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve enjoyed the farming mechanics in the game. Is there anything you’d like to see changed or improved?

