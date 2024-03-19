How to Get Aluminum Rods in Lightyear Frontier

One of the most important resources to accumulate early on is Aluminum Rods, which contribute to building a variety of necessities and important upgrades for your farm such as the Upgrade Depot, Merchant Landing, and more. Thankfully this malleable metal isn’t too hard to find out in the wild, and if you’re wondering where to take your Mech to retrieve some, here is our handy guide how to stock up on Aluminum Rods in Lightyear Frontier.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Aluminum Rods in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Aluminum Rods are one of the earliest metal-type resources you’ll come across in Lightyear Frontier, as you don’t need to venture too far to obtain them. Even better, you don’t need to upgrade your Mech’s tools to harvest it, so you’ll be able to gather as much as you want from the get-go.

While you start the game out in the Meadows, in order to find Aluminum Rods you’ll want to hop in your Mech and head northwest towards Pine Heights. Make your way through the rocky pillars and you’ll find mounds of Aluminum Rods scattered everywhere.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

To harvest them, you’ll need to switch to your Spike Saw tool, which is your primary tool for breaking down bushes, trees, metals ores, etc. Use it on the Aluminum Rod mound, and it’ll break down into three to four pieces for you to claim. One good sweep of Pine Heights will net you at least a couple dozen or so sets of Aluminum Rods.

Alternatively, we’ve also found some in the southeastern area of The Meadows, along the west wall of the snowy mountain (as marked on the map above).

Do be mindful of your Mech’s carry capacity as you gather, because Aluminum Rods in particular weigh quite a bit. You can carry as much as you wish, but if you become over-encumbered, you won’t be able to sprint or use your Thrusters to get around.

What Are Aluminum Rods Used For in Lightyear Frontier?

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Aluminum Rods are a key resource for building some important upgrades to your farm early on, such as the Upgrade Depot where you can upgrade your Mech’s tools and customize its look, and the Merchant Landing which allows Lola the local Merchant to visit and sell you a wide variety of goods.

You also need them to build additional farming tools such as the Assembler and Grinder, which further allow you to make items such as Aluminum Frames, Electronics, and Parts. These in particular are used towards important upgrades for your Mech’s tools, such as the Spike Saw and Seed Shooter.

You can see all of the possible recipes that use Aluminum Rods at any time by going to your Inventory and hovering over the Aluminum Rods you currently have. If you have some in a Storage container, you can also view them there.

A sub-menu will pop up on the right, and you can scroll to see them all. Conveniently, you can also see the current sell price for it at the top of the menu, and whether it’s increased or decreased.

That concludes our guide for how to get Aluminum Rods in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game, and how you feel it stacks up against other farming sims.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more