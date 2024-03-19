Category:
Guides
PC
Xbox

Best Places to Build Camp in Lightyear Frontier

Find the perfect place to lay down roots

Rowan Jones

Published: Mar 19, 2024 12:03 am

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

When you land on the new planet you will be eager to start exploring, but first, you must build a camp! Your camp is where you will sleep, craft items and build your farm. It will need to be in a decent position to easily find resources and water so let’s explore the best places to build camp in Lightyear Frontier.

Recommended Videos

Where to Build a Camp in Lightyear Frontier

At the start of Lightyear Frontier, you land ready for a fresh start on a colorful new planet. Your adventure begins at The Meadows, a lush green-filled space full of trees and bushes. After the tutorial, take a look around at the space and find a flat area near a water source. This is where you will want to build your Lightyear Frontier camp. Stick to The Meadows as it is a place central to many of the other areas and you have easy access to important resources around you.

Lightyear frontier world map camp locations
Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

Water is essential to have nearby because your crops will need regular watering and you can’t rely on the rain. We recommend building a camp by a river or stream, or even at the coast if you venture to Edge Cliffs, so you can vacuum harvest water quickly when tending to your crops. Water is also used to get rid of Noxious Slime when it occasionally rains!

lightyear frontier overlooking camp
Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

You can move your camp to another area in Lightyear Frontier whenever you like, but it does mean recycling everything down to its parts and taking it all with you. Not the easiest task! So the best place to camp is a nice flat piece of land in The Meadows with a water source nearby to call home for the foreseeable future! There will be plenty of stone, ore, and trees around to harvest resources but remember: you must replant the trees! They don’t grow back on their own. Use any seedlings you find to replant woodlands and feed the wildlife to help keep the resources blooming.

If you are struggling to find Copper Ore or the nests nearby then check out our other Lightyear Frontier guides!

