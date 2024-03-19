There are so many items to craft in Lightyear Frontier and every recipe calls for some essential resources. One of these resources is Copper Wire, so where can you find this and what does it do? Find out below how to get Copper Wire in Lightyear Frontier!

How to Make Copper Wire in Lightyear Frontier

Use the Assembler to craft Copper Wire from Copper Ore. Every one Copper Wire you produce requires two pieces of Copper Ore.

Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

You can use Copper Wire in many different recipes and crafting Constructs. You can also use it to upgrade your Mech tools so it is pretty important! Copper Wire is used in:

Aluminum/Iron/Steel Electronics Recipes

Advanced Furnace Construct

Grinder Construct

Weather Station Construct

Strange Lamp Decor

Silo Construct

Mech Tool Upgrades

And more!

Where to Find Copper Ore

Copper Ore can be found in two areas: Edge Cliffs and Lowland Plains. Like other ore types, Copper Ore juts out of rocky mounds in crystal deposits. You will recognize the Copper Ore deposits by their bright rust-orange color.

Image Source: FRAME BREAK via Twinfinite

Use your Spike Saw to dig out the ore and keep it in your inventory. It can be pretty heavy so if you collect a lot of Copper Ore you can store it back at your camp. If you carry too much while out exploring you may become over-encumbered which will slow down your journey home. You can overcome this by upgrading your storage capacity at the Upgrade Depot.

The ore deposits recover over time, so you can go back to the same spots and harvest more when you need to. If you find they are not restored fast enough, you can speed up the process by feeding the nearby creatures at their nests. The happier the creatures are the more resources you will find!

Now you have all the Copper Ore and Copper Wire you can wish for, you can start crafting, building and upgrading! For more help on creating the perfect world in Lightyear Frontier, check out our other guides on the best places to build a camp and how to get Red Crystal Dust!

