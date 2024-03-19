Category:
All Nest Locations in Lightyear Frontier

Find all the critters on the frontier!
Published: Mar 19, 2024 12:03 am
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The vibrant alien landscapes of Lightyear Frontier are full of secrets to find, resources to gather, and a variety of unique animals to discover and befriend. To do that, you need to cook up some Fodder and find the locations of all Nests in Lightyear Frontier, which are scattered across the map in each area.

Different species reside in different areas, and as you uncover more of them and connect with the critters that live there, they’ll thank you in return with some very useful buffs. If you’re wondering where to find them all, here’s our handy guide for all Nest locations in the game.

All Nests By Area in Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier all nest locations in the game
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The animal nests you find in Lightyear Frontier are easy to spot once you’re close by, as they’re brightly-colored and each one looks different according to the type of animal that lives in them. Each area of the World Map has at least three different Nests for you to find, and you will need to remember where they are once you do, as they’re not marked by a legend symbol.

When it comes to feeding the animals that live in them, the Nests in each area take different types of Fodder food, which are made with various sets of ingredients (particularly Oils) via a Fodder Oven, so make sure you know which kind of Fodder you need before heading to a specific area.

Lightyear Frontier what is a Fodder Oven
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Feeding the animals and filling up a Nest’s gauge is a great opportunity to get a very useful buff that uncovers additional resources in that area for a full day. The buff kicks in the day after you complete the feeding.

Below we’ve listed all Nests found in each area, the type of animal they house, and the type of Fodder needed. This list is currently a work in progress and will be updated.

The Meadows (All Nests)

Lightyear Frontier where is the Meadows on the map
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Crobling Nest3 x Basic Fodder
Ratscallion Nest3 x Basic Fodder
Swiftplume Nest3 x Basic Fodder

Pine Heights (All Nests)

Lightyear Frontier where is Pine Heights on the map
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Stalktail Nest3 x Nice Fodder
Ratscallion Nest3 x Nice Fodder
Znork Nest3 x Nice Fodder

Yellow Forest (All Nests)

Lightyear Frontier
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Znork Nest3 x Sour Fodder
Znork Nest (Cave)3 x Sour Fodder
Crobling Nest3 x Sour Fodder
Crobling Nest3 x Sour Fodder

Edge Cliffs (All Nests)

Lightyear Frontier where is Edge Cliffs on the map
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Ratscallion Nest (Cave)3 x Nice Fodder
Stalktail Nest3 x Nice Fodder
Znork Nest3 x Nice Fodder

Mountainside Coast (All Nests)

Lightyear Frontier where is Mountainside Coast on the map
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Stalktail NestTBD
Morning Drape NestTBD
TBDTBD

Stepstone Peak (All Nests)

Lightyear Frontier where is Stepstone Peak on the map
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Ratscallion Nest3 x Sweet Fodder
TBD3 x Sweet Fodder
TBD3 x Sweet Fodder

Lowland Plains (All Nests)

Lightyear Frontier where is Lowland Plains on the map
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Swiftplume NestTBD
Crobling NestTBD
Znork NestTBD

Tornado Rock Isle

Lightyear Frontier what nests are on Tornado Rock Isle
Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite
Nest TypeFodder Type
Morning Drape Nest3 x Fancy Fodder
Znork Nest3 x Fancy Fodder
Crobling Nest (Ruins)3 x Fancy Fodder

That concludes our guide for all Nest locations in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the exploration in the game. Does it seem balanced, or do you feel there should be more?

