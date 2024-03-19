All Nest Locations in Lightyear Frontier

The vibrant alien landscapes of Lightyear Frontier are full of secrets to find, resources to gather, and a variety of unique animals to discover and befriend. To do that, you need to cook up some Fodder and find the locations of all Nestsin Lightyear Frontier, which are scattered across the map in each area.
Different species reside in different areas, and as you uncover more of them and connect with the critters that live there, they’ll thank you in return with some very useful buffs. If you’re wondering where to find them all, here’s our handy guide for all Nest locations in the game.
All Nests By Area in Lightyear Frontier
The animal nests you find in Lightyear Frontier are easy to spot once you’re close by, as they’re brightly-colored and each one looks different according to the type of animal that lives in them. Each area of the World Map has at least three different Nests for you to find, and you will need to remember where they are once you do, as they’re not marked by a legend symbol.
When it comes to feeding the animals that live in them, the Nests in each area take different types of Fodder food, which are made with various sets of ingredients (particularly Oils) via a Fodder Oven, so make sure you know which kind of Fodder you need before heading to a specific area.
Feeding the animals and filling up a Nest’s gauge is a great opportunity to get a very useful buff that uncovers additional resources in that area for a full day. The buff kicks in the day after you complete the feeding.
Below we’ve listed all Nests found in each area, the type of animal they house, and the type of Fodder needed. This list is currently a work in progress and will be updated.
The Meadows (All Nests)
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Crobling Nest
3 x Basic Fodder
Ratscallion Nest
3 x Basic Fodder
Swiftplume Nest
3 x Basic Fodder
Pine Heights (All Nests)
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Stalktail Nest
3 x Nice Fodder
Ratscallion Nest
3 x Nice Fodder
Znork Nest
3 x Nice Fodder
Yellow Forest (All Nests)
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Znork Nest
3 x Sour Fodder
Znork Nest (Cave)
3 x Sour Fodder
Crobling Nest
3 x Sour Fodder
Crobling Nest
3 x Sour Fodder
Edge Cliffs (All Nests)
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Ratscallion Nest (Cave)
3 x Nice Fodder
Stalktail Nest
3 x Nice Fodder
Znork Nest
3 x Nice Fodder
Mountainside Coast (All Nests)
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Stalktail Nest
TBD
Morning Drape Nest
TBD
TBD
TBD
Stepstone Peak (All Nests)
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Ratscallion Nest
3 x Sweet Fodder
TBD
3 x Sweet Fodder
TBD
3 x Sweet Fodder
Lowland Plains (All Nests)
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Swiftplume Nest
TBD
Crobling Nest
TBD
Znork Nest
TBD
Tornado Rock Isle
Nest Type
Fodder Type
Morning Drape Nest
3 x Fancy Fodder
Znork Nest
3 x Fancy Fodder
Crobling Nest (Ruins)
3 x Fancy Fodder
That concludes our guide for all Nest locations in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the exploration in the game. Does it seem balanced, or do you feel there should be more?
