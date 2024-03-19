All Nest Locations in Lightyear Frontier

The vibrant alien landscapes of Lightyear Frontier are full of secrets to find, resources to gather, and a variety of unique animals to discover and befriend. To do that, you need to cook up some Fodder and find the locations of all Nests in Lightyear Frontier, which are scattered across the map in each area.

Different species reside in different areas, and as you uncover more of them and connect with the critters that live there, they’ll thank you in return with some very useful buffs. If you’re wondering where to find them all, here’s our handy guide for all Nest locations in the game.

All Nests By Area in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The animal nests you find in Lightyear Frontier are easy to spot once you’re close by, as they’re brightly-colored and each one looks different according to the type of animal that lives in them. Each area of the World Map has at least three different Nests for you to find, and you will need to remember where they are once you do, as they’re not marked by a legend symbol.

When it comes to feeding the animals that live in them, the Nests in each area take different types of Fodder food, which are made with various sets of ingredients (particularly Oils) via a Fodder Oven, so make sure you know which kind of Fodder you need before heading to a specific area.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Feeding the animals and filling up a Nest’s gauge is a great opportunity to get a very useful buff that uncovers additional resources in that area for a full day. The buff kicks in the day after you complete the feeding.

Below we’ve listed all Nests found in each area, the type of animal they house, and the type of Fodder needed. This list is currently a work in progress and will be updated.

The Meadows (All Nests)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Crobling Nest 3 x Basic Fodder Ratscallion Nest 3 x Basic Fodder Swiftplume Nest 3 x Basic Fodder

Pine Heights (All Nests)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Stalktail Nest 3 x Nice Fodder Ratscallion Nest 3 x Nice Fodder Znork Nest 3 x Nice Fodder

Yellow Forest (All Nests)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Znork Nest 3 x Sour Fodder Znork Nest (Cave) 3 x Sour Fodder Crobling Nest 3 x Sour Fodder Crobling Nest 3 x Sour Fodder

Edge Cliffs (All Nests)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Ratscallion Nest (Cave) 3 x Nice Fodder Stalktail Nest 3 x Nice Fodder Znork Nest 3 x Nice Fodder

Mountainside Coast (All Nests)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Stalktail Nest TBD Morning Drape Nest TBD TBD TBD

Stepstone Peak (All Nests)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Ratscallion Nest 3 x Sweet Fodder TBD 3 x Sweet Fodder TBD 3 x Sweet Fodder

Lowland Plains (All Nests)

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Swiftplume Nest TBD Crobling Nest TBD Znork Nest TBD

Tornado Rock Isle

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Nest Type Fodder Type Morning Drape Nest 3 x Fancy Fodder Znork Nest 3 x Fancy Fodder Crobling Nest (Ruins) 3 x Fancy Fodder

That concludes our guide for all Nest locations in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the exploration in the game. Does it seem balanced, or do you feel there should be more?

