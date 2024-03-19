How to Get Caroot Oil in Lightyear Frontier

There’s an abundance of resources for you to find and make use of in Lightyear Frontier, and a particularly important one is Caroot Oil. If you’re wondering exactly how to obtain some, here’s our handy guide to take you through the steps to making yourself plenty of it for all your farming needs.

Where to Find Caroots in Lightyear Frontier

There are several different Oils that you can craft on your farm in Lightyear Frontier, and Caroot Oil is beneficial for upgrading your Mech’s tools. However, in order to make Caroot Oil, you first need to go and find this alien plant out in the wilds.

Grab your Mech and head southwest from the Meadows (assuming that’s where you’ve built your farm) towards the Edge Cliffs. As of this writing, this is the one area in the game where wild Caroots can be found. They’re fairly easy to spot, as the big leaf stalks sticking out of the ground are bright orange.

Once you gather them, the Caroot crop and its seeds will immediately unlock for your farm, allowing you to plant them as a crop. Lola the Merchant will also start carrying the seeds for sale once you’ve built the Merchant Landing to allow her to visit.

How to Make Caroot Oil in Lightyear Frontier

To obtain any type of Oil in the game you have to craft it, and that requires a few steps. First off, you’ll need some Caroot Seeds, which you can get either by gathering Caroot plants out in the wild, or if you have the funds you can buy some from Lola the Merchant for $30/each.

Once again, note that you need to find and acquire Caroots in the wild first in order for Lola to make them available for purchase.

Once you have some Caroot Seeds, plant them in any open crop plot(s) you have on your farm with your mech’s Seed Shooter tool. Be sure to water them afterwards (unless it’s raining that day), and the crops will take about three days to grow and be ready to harvest. With Caroots, you’ll know they’re ready when they turn orange in color.

Next, you’ll need to build an Oil Presser. This device allows you to convert just about any harvested crop you grow into bottles of Oil that can be used for a variety of important purposes (e.g. – items crafted via the Assembler, Mech upgrades, etc).

Luckily, the Oil Presser machine unlocks fairly early in the game, simply by exploring in and around the Meadows. The recipe to build one is also not difficult at all, as it only requires the following resources:

16 x Stone

12 x Wood

You can gather them easily enough with your Spike Saw tool from any trees and rocks in the area.

You can even build more than one Oil Presser if you want to maximize your output early on. Furthermore, we’d recommend constructing a Workshop Shed, which improves the efficiency of any machine built and placed inside it. You also have the possibility to get extra bottles of Oil while the machine is running.

Once you’re ready to make yourself some Caroot Oil, simply interact with the Oil Presser and choose the ‘Caroot Oil’ option. Make sure you have the crops in your Inventory when doing so. You can place up to 5 bottles at a time in the queue.

If you really want to speed up the process, you can choose to go sleep in your Homestead to push the game to the next day. When you go over to the machine, you’ll see all the bottles of Oil you queued ready for pickup.

That concludes our guide for how to get Caroot Oil in Lightyear Frontier.

