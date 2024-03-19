How to Get Chromaize Oil in Lightyear Frontier

The farmer lifestyle in Lightyear Frontier is certainly not what you’d normally think of, as you traverse an alien landscape full of otherworldly wildlife in a giant tractor mech. There’s an abundance of resources for you to find and make use of, and a particularly important one is Chromaize Oil in Lightyear Frontier.

If you’re wondering exactly how to obtain some, here’s our handy guide to take you through the steps to making yourself plenty of it for all your farming needs.

Where to Find Chromaize in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

There are several different Oils that you can craft in Lightyear Frontier, and Chromaize Oil is beneficial for crafting certain items, upgrading your Mech’s tools such as the Spike Saw, and building a Solar Dehydrator. However, in order to make Chromaize Oil, you first need to go and gather it out in the wild.

However, unlike other plants in the game, Chromaize won’t spawn until you’ve restored a certain region of the map by eliminating Noxious Weeds and Slimes. In this case, you need to restore the Stepstone Peak section found southeast of the Meadows (as seen above).

Be sure to upgrade your Vacuum Harvester‘s power twice, so that you can get rid of the Noxious Weeds that are plaguing the area.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve successfully restored the area, after sleeping through the night the game will indicate that new resources are now available to gather in Stepstone Peak, including Chromaize. They resemble a big, colorful corn stalk, so they’re not difficult to spot from your Mech.

As soon as you gather at least one Chromaize plant and obtain the seeds from it, you’ll be able to then plant it as a crop on your farm. Lola the Merchant will also start carrying them for sale each time she visits your farm.

How to Make Chromaize Oil in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

There are a few steps to crafting any of the Oils in the game. First off, you’ll need some Chromaize Seeds which you can get either by gathering Chromaize plants, or you can buy some from Lola the Merchant for $60/each.

Once you have some Chromaize Seeds in your Inventory, plant them in any open crop plot(s) you have on your farm with your mech’s Seed Shooter tool. Be sure to water them afterward (unless it’s raining that day), and the crops will take about 3-4 days to grow and be ready to harvest. With Chromaize, you’ll know they’re ready when they grow tall, turn green, and sprout corn stalks at the top.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’re ready to make some Chromaize Oil, simply interact with the Oil Presser and choose the ‘Chromaize Oil’ option. Make sure you have the Chromaize in your Inventory while doing this. You can place up to five bottles at a time in the queue.

If you really want to speed up the process, you can choose to go sleep in your Homestead to push the game to the next day. When you go over to the machine, all of the bottles you requested will be ready.

That concludes our guide for how to get Chromaize Oil in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the crafting and gathering mechanics in the game.

Be sure to check out our other Lightyear Frontier guides, including those on all creatures in the game and how to unlock the merchant.

