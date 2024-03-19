All Creatures in Lightyear Frontier

The world of Lightyear Frontier is wonderfully vibrant and rich in alien wildlife, and thankfully they’re the kind that doesn’t want to ambush and turn you into a snack. These Lightyear Frontier creatures prefer to mingle around your farm and even offer some resource buffs if you treat them right. If you’re wondering just how many different kinds of critters are roaming the wilds in Lightyear Frontier, here is our handy guide that provides you with a full bestiary.

Every Creature in Lightyear Frontier & Buffs They Provide

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The creatures that live in each area of the map of Lightyear Frontier are colorful, unique, non-aggressive, and thus totally harmless to the player. The only threat they can pose is to your crops, but you can fend them off by building Scarecrows. They reside inside brightly-colored nests that can be interacted with by providing different types of Fodder to feed them.

To produce Fodder, you need to build a Fodder Oven on your farm and place the correct ingredients in, depending on the type of Fodder you need. Each area of the map requires a different Fodder for their respective nests, and each nest needs three Fodders to be fully fed.

If you manage to fully feed at least one nest in an area, a resource buff will trigger the following day that can uncover extra resources in that area while you’re exploring. Alternatively, if you approach a single creature and directly feed it Fodder, it will immediately dig up a random resource for you to claim.

Doing so also contributes to the ‘Share a Nibble’ and ‘Snack Time’ achievements.

Crobling

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

These creatures resemble hermit crabs and build their tall nests along coastlines near the water.

Areas Found: The Meadows, Yellow Forest, Lowland Plains

Ratscallion

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Much like their name, these little guys resemble brown rats with hind legs perfect for jumping around. Their nests are typically found inland in grassy areas or at the base of cliffs.

Areas Found: The Meadows, Pine Heights, Edge Cliffs, Stepstone Peak

Swiftplume

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Swiftplumes are eccentrically colorful birds with long necks and feather tufts on their heads. Their nests are most commonly found in grassy areas.

Areas Found: The Meadows, Lowland Plains

Znork

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Znorks are the oddest-looking creatures in the game, with wiggly worm bodies and a goofy name to match. While they have nests above ground, they’re commonly found popping up from underground, often in pairs. They’re especially vocal at night if you happen to be exploring.

Areas Found: Pine Heights, Yellow Forest, Lowland Plains

Stalktail

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Stalktails are frog-like creatures whose name pertains to their uniquely shaped tails, which are long with a huge leaf appendage on the end. They likely use them to burrow underground and disguise themselves as a plant while waiting for prey to wander close by.

Areas Found: Pine Heights, Edge Cliffs, Mountainside Coast

Morning Drape

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Morning Drapes are perhaps the most strange-looking creatures currently in the game. With the head and beak of a bird, their bodies are bell-shaped and they float over grass and water much like a jellyfish does.

Areas Found: Mountainside Coast

That concludes our guide for all creatures in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the wildlife in the game. Do you wish there was more? Should there be more interactive options with them?

