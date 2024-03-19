All Fodder Types in Lightyear Frontier & How to Make Them

The alien world of Lightyear Frontier is full of mysteries and beautifully colorful wildlife that’s a lot friendlier than you’d probably expect. As it turns out, you can befriend the planet’s otherworldly critters by feeding them a type of snack called Fodder, and in return, you can get some nifty resource buffs to aid you during adventures. There are various kinds of Fodder you can provide, and knowing how to craft them all can do wonders for your resource gathering down the line.

If you’re wondering what’s required, here’s our handy guide to explain all types of Fodder and how to make them in Lightyear Frontier.

How to Make a Fodder Oven in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

As you explore the grassy plains, forests, and cliffs of the mainland in Lightyear Frontier, you’ll likely notice some strange-looking nest structures scattered across each area of the game’s map. These are where the planet’s native creatures live, and you’ll usually see them out running around near them.

Upon interacting with a nest, you’ll notice that it indicates a certain type of Fodder that can be fed to those living in it. The nests in each area (e.g. – The Meadows, Pine Heights, etc) cater to different types of Fodder. Even if it’s the same kind of creature, they’ll still eat different Fodders in different areas.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

To get your neighbourly critters fed, you’ll need to construct a Fodder Oven on your farm, which is specifically for making every type of Fodder in the game. The recipe for it will unlock relatively early in the game, and only some very basic materials are required, including:

20 x Stone (gather from rocks with Spike Saw)

6 x Wood (gather from trees with Spike Saw)

2 x Plant Oil (made in Oil Presser from Plant Fiber)

We also recommend building a Workshop Shed (24 x Wood) beforehand, which provides an incredibly useful Efficiency Bonus buff, which increases the odds of crafting bonus items in any machine placed inside the Shed.

Once your Fodder Oven is built, you’ll need to gather and prepare all the ingredients you need to make the Fodder. The recipes for each type will automatically unlock once you gather the ingredients out in the wild.

How to Make All Types of Fodder in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

As of this writing, there are six different types of Fodder you can make in the game, and they each have a recipe with two different ingredients that are usually an Oil and either Plant Fiber or a type of Seed. Below we’ve listed each Fodder type, along with their necessary ingredients, and the area(s) they can be used in.

Fodder does not take long at all to make either, compared to other items that are placed in a timed queue. Once you click the button for the Fodder you want, the item is instantly ready.

Fodder Type Ingredients Area(s) Used Basic Fodder 1 x Plant Oil

1 x Plant Fiber The Meadows Nice Fodder 1 x Polyberry Oil

1 x Plant Fiber Pine Heights, Edge Cliffs Sweet Fodder 1 x Caroot Oil

1 x Polyberry Seeds Stepstone Peak Sour Fodder 1 x Rabbage Oil

1 x Polyberry Seeds Yellow Forest Salty Fodder 1 x Chromaize Oil

1 x Caroot Seeds Lowland Plains, Mountainside Coast Fancy Fodder 1 x Zappertwig Oil

1 x Rabbage Seeds Tornado Rock Isle

That concludes our guide for all types of Fodder in Lightyear Frontier and how to make them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the game so far.

