How to Get Zappertwig Oil in Lightyear Frontier

The farmer lifestyle in Lightyear Frontier is certainly not what you’d normally think of, as you traverse an alien landscape full of otherworldly wildlife in a giant tractor mech. There’s an abundance of resources for you to find and make use of in the game, and a particularly important one is Zappertwig Oil. If you’re wondering exactly how to get Zappertwig Oil, here’s our handy guide to take you through the steps.

Where to Find Zappertwigs in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Zappertwig Oil is one of the many oils in the game that are beneficial for upgrading your Mech’s tools and crafting certain items. However, in order to be able to make it, you first need to go and discover it out in the wild.

However, unlike other plants in the game, Zappertwigs won’t spawn until you’ve restored a certain region of the map by eliminating Noxious Weeds and Slimes. In this case, you need to restore the Yellow Forest section found directly east of the Meadows (as seen above).

Noxious Weeds are the main nuisance here, and you will need to get the first power upgrade for your Vacuum Harvester in order to get rid of them. That means you’ll need the Upgrade Depot built and installed on your farm.

Once you’ve successfully restored the area, after sleeping through the night the game will indicate that new resources are now available to gather in the Yellow Forest, including Zappertwigs. They’re easy to spot, given their bright blue color and zig-zag shape.

As soon as you gather at least one Zappertwig plant and gain the seeds from it, you’ll be able to then go plant it as a crop on your farm. Lola the Merchant will also start carrying them for sale each time she visits your farm.

How to Make Zappertwig Oil in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

There are a few steps when it comes to making any type of Oil in the game. First off, you’ll need some Zappertwig Seeds, which you can get either by gathering Zappertwig plants, or you can buy some from Lola the Merchant for $70/each.

Once you have your seeds, plant them in any open crop plot(s) you have on your farm with your mech’s Seed Shooter tool. Be sure to water them afterward (unless it’s raining that day), and the crops will take about 3-4 days to grow and be ready to harvest. With Zappertwigs, you’ll know they’re ready when they grow really tall and turn blue and purple in color.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Next, you’ll need to build an Oil Presser. This device allows you to convert just about any harvested crop you grow into bottles of Oil that can be used for a variety of important purposes (e.g. – items crafted via the Assembler, Mech upgrades, etc).

Luckily, the Oil Presser machine unlocks fairly early in the game. The recipe to build one is also easy, as it only requires the following resources:

16 x Stone

12 x Wood

You can even build more than one Oil Presser if you want to maximize your output early on. Furthermore, we’d recommend constructing a Workshop Shed, which improves the efficiency of any machine built and placed inside it. You also have the possibility of getting extra bottles of Oil while the Presser is running.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’re ready to make yourself some Zappertwig Oil, simply interact with the Oil Presser and choose the ‘Zappertwig Oil’ option. Make sure you have the crops in your Inventory when doing so. You can place up to five bottles at a time in the queue (as seen above).

If you really want to speed up the process, you can choose to go sleep in your Homestead to push the game to the next day. When you go over to the machine, you’ll see all the bottles of Oil you queued ready for pickup.

That concludes our guide for how to get Zappertwig Oil in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the crafting and gathering mechanics in the game, especially compared to other farming sims.

