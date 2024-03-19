Category:
How to Get All Wood Types in Lightyear Frontier

Published: Mar 19, 2024 12:02 am
Wood is an essential material to harvest in Lightyear Frontier, especially when you are just setting up camp. It is used to build a load of items and different wood types are used for different recipes. Find out below how to get all wood types in Lightyear Frontier.

Where to Find Wood in Lightyear Frontier

In Lightyear Frontier, Wood comes in a few different types: regular, soft, and hard. Each wood type is used in a variety of recipes. Regular wood is used in most of the basic recipes like a Workshop Shed, a Gardening Plot, Storage Boxes, and a Small Cabin. Regular Wood comes from small Green and Yellow Trees, as well as some bushes.

Hardwood is needed for more substantial item recipes such as a Log Rack, Hardwood Fence and a Color Mixer. Hardwood is gained from harvesting Large Green and Yellow Trees, as well as large fallen trees.

Softwood is rarer than regular Wood and Hardwood and is used in items like Weather Station, Goal Post, and Lattice Fence. Softwood comes from Pine Trees. These can be small or large pine trees so harvesting either type will gain you lots of Soft Wood.

Wood can be pretty heavy, so watch out if you are travelling far from home to harvest materials. If you become over-encumbered, it makes moving about a lot harder. When you are over-encumbered, you cannot sprint or boost jump, and the journey back to camp takes much longer.

When you harvest trees in Lightyear Frontier, you gain not only the Wood you need but also occasionally gain a Tree Sprout. Use your Sprout Cannon to plant these trees nearer your camp so you don’t have to go searching for Pines or Large Trees.

For more help with harvesting important resources in Lightyear Frontier, check out our other guides for Copper Wire and Red Crystal Dust.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.