How to Find & Use Iron in Lightyear Frontier

Iron Ore is an essential ingredient in so many recipes in Lightyear Frontier. Without it you won’t be able to upgrade many parts of your Mech! With that in mind, let’s run through how to find and use Iron in Lightyear Frontier.

Where to Find Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier

Iron Ore deposits are found in Yellow Forest, Mountainside Coast, and Stepstone Peak.

You can recognize the deposits of Iron Ore as silver lumps stuck inside rocky outcrops. You will find them at the base of cliffs and near other useful resources like Aluminium and Crystal. Use your Spike Saw to chisel the Iron Ore from the outcrop and it will automatically go into your Inventory.

You will likely become over-encumbered when harvesting heavy resources like Iron Ore. This doesn’t hinder your progress much, though, it just stops you from being able to sprint and boost. Eventually, you will be able to upgrade your inventory capacity and have the ability to carry much more!

You can keep this resource forming by keeping nearby creature nests full of food. Every day the resources will return in more plentiful supply whenever the nests in that particular area are fed. When all nests are full there is a bigger chance of the resources dropping duplicates!

How to Use Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier

Iron Ore needs to be processed before you can use it in many recipes and upgrades. Take your Iron Ore to the Furnace along with some Coal to create Iron Bars. The Iron Bars can then be used in the following recipes:

Iron Frame

Iron Electronics

Iron Parts

Steel Bar

Ranch Arch

Barn

Sundial

Small Shed

Spike Saw Damage Upgrade II

Unlocking and crafting Iron Bars opens up the ability to upgrade your Mech and allow you to clear up areas of the world like the Lowland Plains and Mountainside Coast.

