How to Get Coilvine Oil in Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier is all about becoming one of the first exofarmers on a strange alien planet, and thankfully there are several types of crops to choose from and use to make various items, such as Oils. One that can be tricky to unlock is Coilvine Oil, which you will need plenty of when it comes to your Mech. If you’re wondering exactly how and where to obtain some, here’s our handy guide to take you through the steps to making it yourself.

Where to Find Coilvines in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Coilvine Oil, which is derived from Coilvines, is an item you won’t be able to craft until later in the game, but it’s especially beneficial for upgrading your Mech’s sprint capabilities (Sprint Speed II). However, in order to make Coilvine Oil, you first need to venture out and gather these plants in the wild.

Finding them isn’t quite that simple, however, because first, you have to restore each area of the map on the mainland by getting rid of Noxious Weeds and Slimes. Each area you successfully restore brings you closer to unlocking the strange purple door in the back of the Meadows, which is part of the game’s main story.

Spoiler warning, once you’ve unlocked that strange door, you’ll be able to explore a mysterious underground area known simply as The Vault. Upon getting out, you’ll be gifted with a new ability for your Mech that allows you to run over water for a brief period of time.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

With that equipped, you’ll be able to reach Tornado Rock Isle, which has now been uncovered in the northeast corner of the map, across from The Meadows. There’s no restoration that needs to be done here, only exploration, and there are plenty of resources to gather. Among them are Coilvines, which are green, glowing spiral-shaped plants.

Gather as many as you can, and you’ll earn Coilvine Seeds in tandem to plant back at your farm. Lola the Merchant will begin carrying them for sale as well.

How to Make Coilvine Oil in Lightyear Frontier

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve gathered plenty of Coilvine Seeds from Tornado Rock Isle, plant them in any open crop plot(s) you have on your farm. To make plenty of Coilvine Oil, the more seeds you plant the better.

Don’t forget to water them afterward (unless it’s raining that day), keep Noxious Weeds away from them, and the crops will take about three-four days to grow and be ready to harvest. You can speed up the process if you want by sleeping each day after Noon hits. With Coilvines, you’ll know they’re ready when they’ve grown into large, glowing green spirals (as seen above).

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’ve harvested your Coilvine crops, it’s time to make use of your Oil Presser, one of the most important machines on your farm. Interact with it and you should see a ‘Coilvine Oil’ option near the bottom of the list. Make sure you have your Coilvine crops in your Inventory, and the option will be lit up as selectable.

Click on it repeatedly to create a queue of five to six Coilvine Oil requests at a time, and the machine will immediately start the process. If you haven’t already, we also highly recommend building a Workshop Shed to place your Oil Presser in, as it grants an Efficiency Bonus that increases the chances of bonus bottles of Oil being produced.

That concludes our guide for how to get Coilvine Oil in Lightyear Frontier. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the game so far, and its crafting and gathering mechanics. Do you want to see more expansion of it?

