Tales of Tanorio Best Starter

In Tales of Tanorio you are asked to help Kira’s father, Iroko, with Tanorian research. Before you can start, you must choose your very first Tanorian! There are three types to choose from and each is as cute as the last! So which should you pick? Find out below which is the best Tales of Tanorio Starter!

Which Tales of Tanorio Starter Should You Choose?

As this choice comes right at the start of your Tanorian Trainer journey, the three you have to choose from are all pretty equal. This means you could, if you really wanted to, choose the one you think is the most adorable! If you wanted a slight edge on the competition and to have a bit more of a chance of surviving battles early on, then we would recommend choosing Rabush: The Grass Tail Tanorian.

Image Source: Roblox

Let’s take a look at the stats of each of Tanorians:

Stats Rabush Chewaqua Charcile Health 50 60 55 Attack 40 60 65 Defense 45 40 40 Ranged Attack 60 40 45 Ranged Defense 45 45 40 Speed 70 50 65

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

As you can see, they are pretty evenly matched when it comes to stats. We would choose Rabush over the others based on how strong they are when they are evolved. The Grass-type Tanorian is weak against a handful of types but the fact it is neutral to a lot of others is a huge plus. This means it will be strong in a battle against the following types:

Normal

Air

Gem

Ghost

Light

Fairy

Dragon

Metal

Fighting

As you progress, you will face off against a couple of Fighting and Metal types so choosing Rabush as a starter will prove very useful. Rabush evolves into Lunare at level 16 and its final Cosmic form is Guardemis. Guardemis is a strong Tanorian, particularly in PVP, so won’t let you down in the early to mid-game.

