Stand Power Trello Link, Discord, and More (September 2024)

Stand Power is a Roblox game inspired by the popular manga and anime franchise Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. In it, you’ll choose from over a dozen Stands to fight with, just like your favorite characters from the series. However, the content in the game can be overwhelming, especially to new players, so we recommend you use the official Stand Power Trello link, Discord, and more resources to learn about the game!

What is the Stand Power Trello Link?

The game’s creator uses the official Stand Power Trello link as a Kanban-style project management tool while developing the gaming. Luckily, this Trello board is made public for everyone to see, making it an excellent resource for any questions about the game.

You’ll find information about all aspects of Stand Power using the Trello link, which gives tips on how to play the game directly from the developer. For instance, you can learn about game modes, stands, specs, and skins. In addition, the developer posts information about upcoming content for the game, giving you a head start on what to expect.

Stand Power Discord Link

There are over 10,000 members on the official Stand Power Discord server, making it a great platform to connect with fellow players to party with, learn from, and chat about your favorite moments from the series over voice chat servers or text chat.

In addition to connecting with fellow players, the developer is active on Discord, often posting things like game updates, bug fixes, codes for free loot, and much more. All you have to do is join the server, and you’ll never miss out on anything again.

Now that you have the Stand Power Trello link, Discord, and more information just a click away, you’ll have access to all the essential resources you’ll ever need to master your Stand and the popular Roblox game! Can’t get enough of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Check out our 10 Most Bizarre Stands guide to relive the show’s bizarre but fun moments.

