Adopt Me is chock full of stuff to do, not to mention all sorts of locations to visit, like the Farm Shop. At one point or another, you’ll visit everything at least once. As such, it’s good to know where everything’s located. In this case, we’ll show you where to find the Farm Shop in Roblox Adopt Me.

Where to Find the Farm Shop in Roblox Adopt Me

Finding the Farm Shop in Adopt Me isn’t a straightforward affair; in fact, it’s kind of hidden. To get there, you’ll have to step through a secret door. So, to set you on the right path, let’s start by:

Exit your home and leave the Neighborhood. Unless you bought the Premium Plot and have your house on Adopt Me Island, make a beeline for the big exit in the Neighborhood. That’ll take you straight to Adopt Me Island. Follow the road on the right to the Supermarket. As soon as you enter Adopt Me Island, you’ll see the road split off into three roads, one of which is a bridge. You’ll pass the park and the hot springs before you make it to the Supermarket. Enter the Supermarket. Now, you’ll see a series of fridges. Head to the last fridge on the right, nestled in the corner. Step inside the fridge to find the Farm Shop.

What is the Farm Shop in Roblox Adopt Me?

Once you’re inside the Farm Shop, there honestly isn’t much to do. You can buy food and drinks for pretty cheap, though. Its most valuable feature is the ladybugs. If you have Robux, you can spend it on Diamond Lures, which you can use to capture one of three ladybug pets: normal, golden, and diamond.

Now that you know where to find the Farm Shop in Roblox Adopt Me, perhaps you need assistance elsewhere. We have more guides for Adopt Me, like how to make a Neon Pet or how to get a Dodo Bird.