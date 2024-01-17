Back in 2019, Adopt Me released an egg that’s still coveted and sought after to this day: the Christmas Egg. It’s the only egg that hatches the adorable Arctic Reindeer, among others. Although that Christmas event is long over, you can still get a Christmas Egg in Adopt Me and we’ll show you how.

How to Get a Christmas Egg in Adopt Me

Since the Christmas Egg was unique to Adopt Me’s 2019 Christmas event, you are no longer able to purchase them outright in Roblox. Instead, you’ll have to resort to one of three ways:

Trading for the Christmas Egg outright

Trading for a Christmas Gift

Trading for a Golden Gift

If you’re hoping to get a Christmas Egg, it’s best to trade either for the egg itself or a Golden Gift. The Christmas Gift only has a 30% chance of containing a Christmas Egg, whereas the Golden Gift has an 80% chance.

Is the Christmas Egg Worth Trading For in Adopt Me?

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Honestly, it isn’t worth it. And that extends to the Christmas Gift and Golden Gift. Truth be told, it’s a lot easier to simply trade for each item and pet individually. From the eggs and gifts, here’s what you can get:

Robin

Wolf

Sawn

Polar Bear

Arctic Fox

Arctic Reindeer

Candle

Cookie Dough Plush

Santa Leash

Christmas Star Flying Disc

Ice Club Rattle

Sled

Sleigh Bells Rattle

Ice Pick Grappling Hook

Ice Queen Sleigh

Christmas Egg

Santa Sleigh

All but the Arctic Reindeer have relatively low trade value. Even the Santa Sleigh, one of the rarest items you can get from the Golden Gift isn’t worth more than an Alicorn, and those are hatched from Royal, Pet, and Cracked Eggs.

At any rate, that’s everything you need to know about how to get a Christmas Egg in Adopt Me. So, if you see one—or, better yet, a Golden Gift—and it’s a fair trade, consider grabbing one. Even if you don’t get an Arctic Reindeer, you’ll still get an Adopt Me pet that’s only obtainable from that egg.