How to Deal With Nutcracker in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company’s latest update, we received a true Christmas miracle. We got a Christmas tree, presents, and even paint to decorate our ship. But with all those festive things came a murderous toy, the Nutcracker in Lethal Company, and knowing how to deal with one is crucial if you want to survive the upcoming holiday season.

What Is a Nutcracker in Lethal Company?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Nutcrackers are one of the newest monsters added to the Lethal Company universe and by far the most visually pleasing ones. If they weren’t out to kill you, they would actually make for really cool ship decorations.

Nutcracker Spawns

In Lethal Company, a Nutcracker can spawn on any map but Vow, and they most often spawn or Rend, Titan, and Dine. You can find them roaming inside facilities, making their rounds, and occasionally scanning their environment for hostiles.

Nutcracker Behavior

They detect their prey only by movement, similar to the way Eyeless Dogs or Earth Leviathans do it, so standing still is a great way to avoid their scan. You will know a Nutcracker has started its scan if it stops in place, raises its head, revealing an eye underneath, and then proceeds to rotate that eye while looking for movement.

They make creaking animatronic sounds while walking, so you will hear them long before they notice you. If you are feeling bold, you can even walk past them undetected if they are in their walking state, and you avoid going in front of them.

Can You Kill a Nutcracker in Lethal Company?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Even though Nutcrackers can one-shot you if they roll high on damage, they usually need to hit you twice before you go down. Thankfully, this is more than enough time to stun and kill them, especially if you are in a team.

Before you decide to assault one, know this: you can only damage a Nutcracker if his eye is out. Otherwise, your attacks will simply bounce off. With that out of the way, here is the explanation of the method:

Locate a Nutcracker and prepare an ambush in a walled-off area. Bait it into following you by letting yourself be detected or moving close to it. Stun the Nutcracker using a Zap Gun or a Flashbang. Hit it with a Shovel, a Stop Sign, or a Shotgun till it drops dead.

Once dead, the Nutcracker will drop its shotgun along with two shells. Pick it up and load the shells so they don’t take up your inventory space.

Dealing with a Nutcracker in Lethal Company shouldn't be a problem now that you know their inner workings.