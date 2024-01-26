How to Get & Use Carbon Fiber in Palworld

Palworld features numerous resources that you need to have in your inventory to build your base and make weapons. One of the vital materials you need to craft during the end game is Carbon Fiber, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can get and use this item.

Palworld Crafting Carbon Fiber Guide

You can craft Carbon Fiber by unlocking its recipe at the Technology skill tree level 35. Unfortunately, you cannot use a simple workbench to make this item and must utilize a Production Assembly Line, which you unlock at level 28.

Unlike other materials, there are two recipes you can use to make Carbon Fiber. To craft one Carbon Fiber, you can combine two Coals or five Charcoals.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

You can get Coal by mining mineral deposits in the desert areas. A small zone can be found at the center of the Archipelago, and the bigger one is located on the northeast side of the map.

On the other hand, you can obtain Charcoal by processing Wood in a Furnace. You can turn two pieces of Wood into one Charcoal, and you will need to assign a Pal with a Kindling ability to operate the Furnace.

One less reliable way to get Carbon Fiber is by beating or capturing Jetragon and Shadowbeak. These legendary Pals have a small chance to drop this material after being defeated, but I don’t recommend using this method.

How to Use Carbon Fiber in Palworld

Carbon Fiber is a very important material since it is used to craft various vital tools and machines.

Technology Electric Furnace Electric Medicine Workbench

Gear Giant Feed Bag Huge Feed Bag Giga Glider

Palsphere Ultra Sphere Legendary Sphere

Weapon Assault Rifle Pump-action Shotgun Homing Sphere Launcher Scatter Sphere Launcher Hyper Grappling Gun Rocket Launcher



That covers everything you need to know about how to get and use Carbon Fiber. For more Palworld content, you can read our post on the best stats to upgrade.