How to Get & Use Coal in Palworld

From Rocks to Ingots, there are numerous materials you must gather in order to thrive on Palpagos Island in Palworld. One of the resources you need to have in your inventory is Coal, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can farm this item.

Where to Farm Coal in Palworld

You can get Coal by mining Coal deposits located in the Desert biomes. The largest one can be found on the northeast side of the map, right beside the Tundra biome. However, you can also find a small Desert area at the center of the Archipelago.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Like Ore deposits, you can discover Coal deposits as huge chunks of rocks on the ground. It has a black color, and you may find several of them in a cluster.

If you decide to visit the small Desert at the center of the Archipelago, be careful not to stumble on Anubis. This world boss is one of the strongest Pal in the game and has made this area its home. It is not sealed away inside a ruin, unlike Penking, and Anubis is at level 47, which makes it very dangerous.

How to Use Coal in Palworld

You can use Coal to create Carbon Fiber on a Workbench. This material can then be used to craft various tools and weapons. Here is the list of items that require Carbon Fiber:

Legendary Sphere

Ultra Sphere

Electric Furnace

Electric Medicine Workbench

Giga Glider

Giant Feed Bag

Huge Feed Bag

Assault Rifle

Pump-action Shotgun

Rocket Launcher

Single-shot Sphere Launcher

Homing Sphere Launcher

Giga Grappling Gun

Hyper Grappling Gun

I highly recommend you mark down any large Coal deposits you discover on your adventure. You will need a ton of Coal to craft these items, especially Legendary and Ultra Spheres, which you need to capture high-level Pals.

That's everything you need to know about how to get and use Coal.