How to Get & Use Grappling Gun in Palworld

In Palworld, you can craft various useful tools to help you survive in the wilderness. One of the items you definitely want to build is the Grappling Gun, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can make this item.

How to Unlock Grappling Gun in Palworld

You can unlock the Grappling Gun by reaching level 12 and spending one Ancient Technology Point to obtain its recipe from the Technology skill tree. After that, you can craft this gear on a Workbench if you have these materials:

Paldium Fragment x10

Ingot x10

Fiber x30

Ancient Civilization Parts x1

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Later on, you can also unlock an upgraded version of this tool called the Mega Grappling Gun. You can get its recipe once you reach level 17, and it can be crafted using these resources:

Paldium Fragment x20

Ingot x20

Fiber x50

Ancient Civilization Parts x4

How to Use Grappling Gun in Palworld

Once you have crafted the Grappling Gun, you will need to place it on one of your weapon slots. You can use it like a regular ranged weapon and aim it at any surface.

This gear lets you quickly zip to a new place, letting you skip walking and climbing. The best use for this item is to allow you to climb a tall cliff without spending your stamina.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You can also use the Grappling Gun when you are encumbered after bypassing your weight limit. Simply aim it at the ground, and you can now move despite being completely immobile.

The only downside to this gear is that it has a long cooldown duration. You must wait for ten seconds after using the Mega Grappling Gun, which means you cannot use it to catch up with an escaping Pal. However, it is still a handy gear that makes traversal easier.

That covers everything you need to know about the Grappling Gun. For more Palworld content, you can read our article on how Depresso speaks to us on a spiritual level.