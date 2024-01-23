How to Get & Use Charcoal in Palworld

To survive on Palpagos Island, you must build various structures and tools in Palworld. One of the vital materials you need is Charcoal, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can obtain and use this item.

How to Get Charcoal in Palworld

You can get Charcoal by processing Wood in a Furnace. The Primitive Furnace becomes available once you reach level 10, and it requires 20 Wood, 50 Stone, and 10 Flame Organs to be built. If you don’t know, you can obtain Flame Organs by catching or killing Fire-type pals, such as Foxparks.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you have this machine, you can assign a Fire-type Pal to turn two pieces of Wood into one Charcoal. Foxparks is the easiest Pal to capture for new players, and it has level one Kindling ability. If you want the process to be faster, you will need a Fire-type Pal with higher level Kindling skill, like Arsox (Lv. 2) and Blazehowl Noct (Lv. 3).

Since you’ll need Furnace to produce Ingot, another important material, I suggest you build at least two Furnaces at your base. You should also assign more than one Fire-type Pals to process your Charcoal and Ingot.

How to Use Charcoal in Palworld

Charcoal is required to craft several high-level tools and items in Palworld. Here is the full list:

Fireplace Set

Heater

Electric Kitchen

Gunpowder

Out of all the items, the most important one is Gunpowder. You can craft it at a High-Quality Workbench by combining two Charcoal and one Sulfur. Afterward, you can turn this material to make various powerful ammo, such as Handgun Ammo and Frag Grenade.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Charcoal. For more Palworld content, you may want to read our post on why you should craft the Daedream Necklace.