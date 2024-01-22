How to Get Dinossom in Palworld

Palworld has many different creatures to catch and train during your adventures. Among them is Dinossom, a large green plant dinosaur-like Pal with great level 2 skills in Lumbering and Planting. This makes Dinossom a brilliant addition to your Base or team. Of course, you’ll need to know where to search to obtain one. We’ve got you covered with all you need to know for catching Dinossom in Palworld, so follow along below.

How to Find & Get Dinossom in Palworld, Explained

In Palworld, Dinossom is one of the many different creatures you can obtain, train, and assign to your Base. Dinossom is a valuable choice that players should prioritize obtaining as soon as possible for several reasons. Namely, it has level 2 skills in Planting and Lumbering. It is also one of the Pals that can operate as a Mount, and battles very reliably in battle.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

However, to obtain Dinossom, you’ll need to know which areas to search on the world map of Palworld. Luckily, Dinossom is a spawn that can appear not too far from the starting location in Palworld, found wandering grasslands in this zone in particular. Dinossom is also a less common spawn than the likes of Chikipi or Cattava, so you’ll need to keep in mind that it may take a bit of adventuring back and forth through a zone in which it inhabits.

For Dinossom’s complete habitat in Palworld, you may refer to the map screenshot below. While some Pals have differing spawn locations depending on the time of day, Dinossom’s home remains the same whether it is day or night, meaning you should be able to encounter this Pal within a decent time if you stick at your hunt.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

After you finally encounter a Dinossom, it will likely be at a level of 10-15 at minimum. Because of this, you will need to do solid damage to Dinossom before attempting to throw a Pal Sphere to catch it. By doing so, you’ll be able to increase the capture percentage, which is indicated when you hold Q to throw the Pal Sphere at the creature.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to find and catch Dinossom in Palworld. For more helpful gameplay guides to assist you on anything catching, battling, and Base building, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you on your adventure, such as the best meals to cook first when starting your adventure.