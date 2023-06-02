How to Fix Error Code 395002 in Diablo 4

Players across the world are now able to dive into Diablo 4, Blizzard Entertainment’s latest instalment in the renowned demon-slaying franchise. Unfortunately, Error Code 395002 has reappeared and is causing a headache for players. Here’s how to fix it in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Error Code 395002: Causes & How To Fix

The Error Code 395002 originally surfaced in Diablo 4’s Beta, but is causing issues again now the full game has been released.

Again, it is believed to be caused by server overload, essentially meaning the game’s servers are struggling to cope with demand and are stopping players from accessing them as a result. This presents players with a message that they’re unable to login and their account is ‘locked‘.

Unfortunately, because it’s believed to be an error caused by the servers, there’s no silver bullet fix. The best way to workaround the 395002 Error Code is to wait a few minutes and attempt to login again.

Image Credit: Blizzard via Twinfinite

There are a few other things players can attempt to bypass the problem. These are listed below:

Restart your Diablo 4 game – this will reestablish a connection to the server and hopefully allow you to connect.

– this will reestablish a connection to the server and hopefully allow you to connect. Restart your internet router / network – this will reestablish your own internet and ensure any connection issues on your end are mitigated.

Because it is related to server overload, we do expect the Error Code 395002 to become less common as the game ages and its servers acclimate to player demand. Such server issues are fairly typical of new releases – but that doesn’t stop them from being frustrating.

That’s everything to know about Error Code 395002 in Diablo 4 and the best ways to fix it. Be sure to stay with us at Twinfinite for everything Diablo 4, including our guide to Renown and the best places to find Crushed Beast Bones.

