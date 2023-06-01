When Is Diablo 4 Playable? Exact Release Dates and Times & Early Access Explained

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV promises to be one of the biggest games of 2023, with players ready to dive in and take on the demon Lilith in a world of adventure, exploration and bloodshed. But when does Diablo 4 release, when can you play it and how does early access affect things?

The official release date for Diablo 4 is June 6, 2023. However, it’s a little more complicated than that.

Players in the US will be able to start playing late on June 5, with it releasing early on June 6 to most of the world. The exact release dates and times, based on regions and time zones, are detailed below:

June 5 at 4pm PDT (US West)

June 5 at 7pm EDT (US East)

June 6 at 12am BST (UK)

June 6 at 1am CET (Europe West and Central)

June 6 at 9am AEST (Australia East)

Unsurprisingly, Diablo 4 will be made available before those times to players who qualify for early access. Most will do so by virtue of purchasing Diablo 4’s Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Both unlock the game on June 1, 2023. Again though, that will change depending on your region and time zone. The exact early access release dates and times are detailed below:

June 1 at 4pm PDT (US West)

June 1 at 7pm EDT (US East)

June 2 at 12am BST (UK)

June 2 at 1am CET (Europe West and Central)

June 2 at 9am AEST (Australia East)

These times were confirmed by Blizzard President Mike Ybarra on Twitter, meaning players can take them as gospel providing there are no last minute delays. For everything else Diablo 4, check out the related content below.

