how to become a porn star in bitlife

BitLife isn’t joking when it says you can be just about anything, and that includes being a porn star. The job may not be glorious, but it does pay well all things considered. Interestingly enough, getting to that point takes effort. Luckily, we can help you out if you really want to become a Porn Star in BitLife.

Bit Life Porn Star Guide

Now, there are a few things you need to be aware of if you want to become a porn star in BitLife. The two most important details are being an adult and taking care of your body. With that said, let’s get started:

Be born with good looks. You don’t have to go nuts and try for the highest stat possible, but above average is a good place to start. There are options for increasing your looks later down the road, anyway. You essentially want your looks to be just as high as that of a model. Take care of your body. Since looks are the most important aspect to living life as an adult actor, that includes your body. Exercise just so happens to help your ‘Looks’ stat, but if you’re already beautiful, then move on. Get a part-time job at 14 years of age. You won’t need a part-time job so early if your looks are already really high. However, you never know what will happen, so it’s nice having some savings to get plastic surgery when you’re 18. Apply to be a porn star or adjacent position. Once you’re 18 years old, go into Occupation, select Jobs, and apply for the position. If it isn’t there, restart the game or age up another year and look again. You can also take a different job in the same industry, then work your way up.

With your good looks and obvious charm, you’ll get the position and become a full-time porn star in BitLife. If you’re good at your job, you can even move onto being a director, making even more than you were as an actor. Now how about becoming the president?

