Successfully exorcising a ghost in BitLife.
Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Exorcise Ghosts in BitLife

May the power of Christ compel you!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 11:57 am

When getting on the virtual property ladder in BitLife, there’s usually one cheap option: buy a house that is listed as haunted. Provided you stay out of your paranormal housemate’s way, this shouldn’t prove much of a problem. If you want to sell it on and gain some value though, it’s time to call the Ghostbusters. Here’s how to exorcise ghosts in BitLife.

Recommended Videos

BitLife Exorcism Guide

First of all, you’ll already know by default whether or not you need a BitLife exorcism. When purchasing a property from one of the various real estate agents, houses with a poltergeist are clearly denoted as haunted within the game. They tend to be cheaper for the amount of rooms you get than non-haunted counterparts. That said, there’s the trade-off of sharing your home with a ghost, which can occasionally attack you and passively reduce your Happiness stat.

A ghost's profile in BitLife.
Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite

Once you own the home, take a look at it within the Assets menu. Haunted houses have an exclusive Spirits tab, wherein you can see the ghosts living within and their degree of activeness. Your options are to summon it or, more permanently, exorcise it.

Selecting the Exorcise option brings up a menu for you to hire a local exorcist. This tends to cost a few hundred dollars or local equivalent, so you’ll likely have enough to pay for it.

Whether or not the exorcism succeeds is impossible to predict. More often than not it’ll fail on the first attempt, and the Hauntedness stat of your home will increase. You can attempt another exorcism each year, though repeated attempts will reduce the Friendliness of any ghosts living there.

Hiring an exorcist in BitLife.
Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite

What Happens After a BitLife Exorcism?

Once you manage a successful exorcism, the ghost living in your BitLife home is banished for good. It’s as simple as that: the specter will be gone and your property’s value instantly shoots up. As an easy way of making a quick buck, you can’t go wrong with buying and clearing out haunted houses.

That’s all for this guide on how to exorcise ghosts in BitLife! For more on the game, check out how to get the Mooch ribbon. We’ve also got guides on becoming a secret agent and succeeding with assassination missions.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Joker Cards in Balatro
Best Joker Cards in Balatro
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Joker Cards in Balatro
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Denji Holding Chainsaw With Makima Reflected in Blade in Chainsaw Man Manga Promotional Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall and others Keenan McCall and others Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What Does the Blank Voucher Do in Balatro?
What Does the Blank Voucher Do in Balatro?
Category: Guides
Guides
What Does the Blank Voucher Do in Balatro?
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Joker Cards in Balatro
Best Joker Cards in Balatro
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Joker Cards in Balatro
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Denji Holding Chainsaw With Makima Reflected in Blade in Chainsaw Man Manga Promotional Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar
Keenan McCall and others Keenan McCall and others Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What Does the Blank Voucher Do in Balatro?
What Does the Blank Voucher Do in Balatro?
Category: Guides
Guides
What Does the Blank Voucher Do in Balatro?
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Apr 11, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.