When getting on the virtual property ladder in BitLife, there’s usually one cheap option: buy a house that is listed as haunted. Provided you stay out of your paranormal housemate’s way, this shouldn’t prove much of a problem. If you want to sell it on and gain some value though, it’s time to call the Ghostbusters. Here’s how to exorcise ghosts in BitLife.

BitLife Exorcism Guide

First of all, you’ll already know by default whether or not you need a BitLife exorcism. When purchasing a property from one of the various real estate agents, houses with a poltergeist are clearly denoted as haunted within the game. They tend to be cheaper for the amount of rooms you get than non-haunted counterparts. That said, there’s the trade-off of sharing your home with a ghost, which can occasionally attack you and passively reduce your Happiness stat.

Once you own the home, take a look at it within the Assets menu. Haunted houses have an exclusive Spirits tab, wherein you can see the ghosts living within and their degree of activeness. Your options are to summon it or, more permanently, exorcise it.

Selecting the Exorcise option brings up a menu for you to hire a local exorcist. This tends to cost a few hundred dollars or local equivalent, so you’ll likely have enough to pay for it.

Whether or not the exorcism succeeds is impossible to predict. More often than not it’ll fail on the first attempt, and the Hauntedness stat of your home will increase. You can attempt another exorcism each year, though repeated attempts will reduce the Friendliness of any ghosts living there.

What Happens After a BitLife Exorcism?

Once you manage a successful exorcism, the ghost living in your BitLife home is banished for good. It’s as simple as that: the specter will be gone and your property’s value instantly shoots up. As an easy way of making a quick buck, you can’t go wrong with buying and clearing out haunted houses.

That’s all for this guide on how to exorcise ghosts in BitLife! For more on the game, check out how to get the Mooch ribbon. We’ve also got guides on becoming a secret agent and succeeding with assassination missions.

