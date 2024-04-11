Asking for money in BitLife.
Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite
How to Get the Mooch Ribbon in BitLife

Mooch around!
Being a completionist in BitLife is no easy feat. After all, when the game lets you do practically anything and work in a huge range of careers, it’s hard to 100% it. That said, ribbons are a great way of tracking your achievements. In this guide, we’ll look at how to get the Mooch ribbon in BitLife.

How to Get BitLife Mooch Ribbon

To get the Mooch ribbon in BitLife, you need to constantly ask for money from family and friends for the duration of your life.

First of all, you need to be at least seven years old before the Ask For Money option appears. Go onto the Relationships tab, choose a family member or friend, and then select Ask For Money.

Fortunately, it doesn’t really matter whether or not the person you ask for money gives it to you. That’s because the crux of the Mooch ribbon is to consistently ask the same people throughout your entire life. Even if they say no, keep going to get the ribbon.

Asking for money rejection in BitLife.
Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite

As a tip, we recommend using the Ask For Money feature every year for your entire life. Focus your effort on asking your parents or guardians first, and once they die move onto any siblings or friends you have.

Keep doing this each and every year until your BitLife character dies. Provided everything has gone as planned, you should get the Mooch ribbon upon your death. That said, there are a few factors that can impact whether you get it or not.

Namely, try to avoid any life events that may take precedence when it comes to your end-of-life ribbon. This includes the Wasteful ribbon you get from surrendering a life, and the Hero ribbon for saving someone at a moment of peril. Make the rest of your BitLife save as mundane as possible, focusing instead on asking for money where you can.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Mooch ribbon in BitLife. For more on the game, read up on how to become a secret agent and how to succeed in assassination missions. We’ve also got a guide to increasing athleticism in BitLife.

Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.