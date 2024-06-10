Much like in real life, having high blood pressure can be only a slight impediment, but can also become a serious problem if it’s not kept in check. And even in the game of life, that is also a medical issue that might lead to problems later on. Let’s see, then, how to cure high blood pressure in BitLife and what you can do to keep it in check.

How To Lower Blood Pressure In BitLife

Well, there is really no direct cure for high blood pressure in BitLife. Rather, the strategy to adopt is avoiding stressful situations. Reducing your work hours, for example, is a great solution as work is the first cause of stress, even in BitLife.

Here is how to adjust your work hours:

Go to the “Jobs” section.

Select “Hours” and choose how many to work.

You can go as high as 70 per week or as low as 38.

Note that your supervisor might still ask you to come in at random times, along with adjusting your work schedule, if you let them do so. In that case, you might not be able to choose a work schedule, until your supervisors let you do so.

Still, reducing work hours might be a choice that you might not have, especially if you have an important (or dangerous) job such as a Mafia Boss.

What else can you do to take care of high blood pressure? There are several other methods to take care of yourself. For example, acupuncture is a great way to keep your high blood pressure under check, along with massages and going to the chiropractor quite often.

To visit an acupuncturist, follow these steps:

Go to Activities and select “Doctors”.

You will see a list of possible doctor visits.

Select “Alternative Doctor”.

You can choose to visit an acupuncturist and also a chiropractor from the list.

There are also other ways to lower your blood pressure. For example, it might be a great idea to take a vacation, go for long walks, and take up gardening.

Here is where to find these relaxing and calming activities:

Go to Activities and select “Mind & Body”.

You will find several self-improvement activities that will help.

For example, select “gardening”, “meditate” (+4 happiness), and “walks”.

These activities will also improve a bit your happiness, depending on how they go.

Be careful that negative events might happen during walks, so do not overdo it, but rather alternate with the other relaxation methods.

As for taking a vacation:

Go to Activities and select “Vacation”

Choose between “Cruise” and “Vacation”.

Both will lower your blood pressure and have quite a positive effect on your happiness level, depending on how well the vacation went.

That is all we have for you on how to cure high blood pressure in BitLife. For more guides on the game, check out how to get cunning ribbon and how to become a model.

