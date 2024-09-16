Image Credit: Bethesda
bitlife run from police
Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite
Guides

How to Run From Police in BitLife

Can't catch me!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Published: Sep 16, 2024 06:57 am

The life of a crime lord is not easy in BitLife, and sometimes you will be caught by the police! To avoid jail time and get back to causing mischief, check out some helpful tips on how to run from the police in BitLife.

Recommended Videos

How to Run From The Police in BitLife

BitLife’s Sly Duper challenge requires players to run from the police successfully. Of course, to do this you will first need to dabble in a little crime! It is best to avoid any crimes too severe, like murder, and try something like grand theft auto. When the next window pops up, choose the option to ‘Run For It’.

bitlife caught by police
Image Source: Candywriter via Twinfinite

The best crimes to choose to complete this challenge are:

  • Burglary
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Mischief

Your chances of escaping the police are slim, so don’t be surprised if you don’t complete this challenge immediately. When you choose to ‘Run For It’, you can end up with one of two results: you successfully run from the police or you go to jail with increased jail time for trying to escape.

To increase your chances of evading capture there are a couple of things you can do:

  • Make sure you have high health and fitness first. Your character should go to the gym regularly and be in top physical health. Find this option in the activities section and choose ‘Mind And Body’.
  • Purchase the Bitizenship and choose the Good Karma option.

If you do end up in jail then you will want to get out quickly to go on another crime spree. Reduce your jail time by being on your best behavior, or attempt an escape! There is always the option to purchase a Get Out Of Jail Card from the BitLife marketplace if you don’t want to wait or spend years in jail.

That is all you need to know about how to successfully run from the police in BitLife! If you love BitLife, check out 10 more games just like it! For more BitLife shenanigans, why not check out how to get the Cunning ribbon too.

Author
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.