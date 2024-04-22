How to Become a Firefighter in BitLife

Ready to become a firefighter in BitLife? In the hit text-based simulator, you can give your character practically any occupation under the sun. That includes playing as a heroic firefighter, putting your life in danger every day. For some pointers in unlocking the career, we’ve got you covered.

BitLife Firefighter Career Guide

To start off, being a BitLife firefighter isn’t the most lucrative career option. Taking up the job in a fairly stable economy like the US nets you a salary of $47,000. Of course, this increases the further you climb up the career ladder.

BitLifeFirefighter Qualifications

Thankfully, you don’t need any specific qualifications to become a firefighter in BitLife. Unlike a lot of in-game vocations, you don’t need a university degree – simply a high school diploma.

When you finish high school at 18 (or another age, depending on your character’s country), keep an eye on the Occupations tab. If Firefighter doesn’t show up as an option, age up and check back each year to see whether it has appeared. If it has you can apply, and you’ll have to answer a small interview question. This always varies, but choosing whichever dialogue option strikes you as the most sensible is a way of guaranteeing you get the job.

Provided you get the question right, you’ll be accepted and become a firefighter in BitLife. If you get it wrong, don’t worry: just age up a year and try again until you nail it.

Image Source: Candywriter LLC via Twinfinite

What Happens As a Firefighter?

Compared to other jobs like a soldier or astronaut, being a firefighter in BitLife is fairly uneventful. Some years you’ll age up and nothing happens, while in others you’ll have a choice to make. These tend to be quite menial: for example, you may have to choose whether to attend a fire at a school, church, or office block first. There’s no specific consequence for any choice, but it adds some flavor to your BitLife save.

The longer you stay in the role, the more likely you are to get promotions. These come with significant pay bumps and more seniority, but you’ll only get one provided you keep stats like your Happiness up, and opting in for overtime when asked. Here are some of those promotions:

Fire Equipment Operator ($54,035)

Lieutenant ($60,304)

Captain ($66,572)

Battalion Chief ($72,842)

Assistant Chief ($79,110)

Fire Chief ($85,379)

Provided you can get to the Fire Chief rank, you can also retire for a fairly lucrative pension, as well. If you started as a Firefighter straight out of school at 18, you can head into this retirement in your late forties. While it’s decidedly less affluent a career compared to something like a BitLife gangster, it’s guaranteed to set you up for life.

That’s everything you need to know about being a firefighter in BitLife! For more on the game, read up on all Easter Egg locations, the BitLife model audition answers, and how to become a secret agent.

