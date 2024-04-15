Modelling is one of the many careers in BitLife that needs more than just hard work to succeed. In fact, even getting the job requires some hard work and investment. Here’s our guide to the BitLife model audition answers.

How to Complete Modelling Auditions in BitLife

To get started in a modelling career, you have to have your headshots taken. Only after that you can start attending auditions. Unlike acting, where your success largely relies on your suitability for whatever role you audition for, these auditions will give you a prompt, and provide you with three sliders: Attitude, Poise, and Quirkiness.

There are dozens of different prompts, but luckily each one has a right answer, and you can reliably get the job if you give the right poses.

BitLife Model Audition Answer Tips

Prompts are divided into nine different categories:

Animals

Action

Age

Celebrities

Dance

Fictional Characters

Jobs

Personality

Social Media

The trick to getting a modelling gig is to pay attention to what they want. Occasionally, the prompt will be obvious, such as “Give us attitude and nothing else”. Otherwise, it’s a case of reading the prompt and shifting the sliders to what makes the most sense. Try to find keywords within the prompt that tell you what they want. For example, they might ask for you to pose like a “Sassy Raven”. The sass will require high poise and attitude, but low quirkiness, so shifting the sliders to 100 (Poise and Attitude) and 0 (Quirkiness) will help you make a good impression.

Unfortunately, not all of the prompts are as clear-cut. You might be asked to pose like a “Thoughtful folk singer” (40, 60, 100), Heather Chandler (100, 50, 0), or a “Touch starved tree hugger” (40, 75, 100). Again, the key is to always adjust the sliders to give your best approximation of what the client is looking for. As a rule of thumb, the more unusual prompts are likely to have a high quirkiness requirement, while those with a specific character in mind will require you to channel that character to the best of your ability.

Initially, you might need to rely on casting calls for local gigs to get the job. Once you have a few jobs under your belt, you’ll be able to find an agency. If you’re successful, you’ll be able to apply for a job with their clients, and just having an agent will help you get in the room.

Another aspect of modelling is Go-Sees. Once you have an agent, this option will allow you to meet a bunch of different clients, who will ask you questions more akin to a traditional job interview. The trick is to praise the client wherever possible and adjust your responses based on the prompt. If done correctly, you can increase your profile. Eventually, your hard work will help you get famous, and keep the money (and jobs) rolling in.

