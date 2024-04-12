The Easter Egg Hunt menu in BitLife.
All BitLife Easter Egg Hunt Locations

Even though the holiday has come and gone, there’s still a BitLife Easter Egg hunt to partake in. As a limited-time event in the text simulator, you can navigate to hidden screens to find 20 Easter Eggs. Read on to learn about them all, how to get them, and what you get as a reward for completing the treasure hunt.

All Easter Eggs in BitLife

Check out the table below to learn about all 20 Easter Eggs in BitLife, plus their unlock requirements. These are the only Easter Eggs in the event. If you can get them all you’ll have 100% completed the scavenger hunt.

Easter Egg NameHow to Get
Phantom EggExorcise a ghost
Bookworm EggRead a book
Bald EggGet a Brazilian Full Body Wax
CatLife EggAdopt a Cat
Flaming EggGo on the Hot Cheetos diet
Family Jewel EggPlay with an heirloom
Blowhard EggTake a didgeridoo lesson
Lucky EggMake a profit at the casino
Blackbeard EggSteal a neighbor’s post with the Porch Pirate crime
Freshly-HatchedHave a baby
Shawshank EggEscape from a maximum security prison
Deviled EggMurder a friend
Black Widow EggMurder your spouse
XXX EggBecome an adult film star
Golden EggBecome famous
Thicc EggCollaborate with someone on an OF account
Rotten EggLive to reach 100
Hoedown EggBuy an equestrian property
30-Day EggGo to rehab
Bolt EggRun from the police

Once you get all 20 of these BitLife Easter Eggs, a few special rewards come your way. Firstly, you get a trophy called Egg-Celent, which is crucial if you’re working towards 100% completion. Alongside that, you get to pick one of four random chests containing a prize. It’ll be one of four rare in-game items, to either hold onto as an heirloom or sell for some cash.

When Does the BitLife Easter Egg Event End?

At the time of writing (April 12), the BitLife devs have yet to announce how long the Easter Egg hunt will run for. As such, we recommend keeping an eye on the game’s X page. As soon as you’re given a deadline on the event and it starts coming to a close, they’ll let you know.

That’s all for this guide! For more on BitLife, check out how to become a secret agent and complete assassination missions. We’ve also got a guide on how to exorcise ghosts in BitLife.

