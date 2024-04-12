All BitLife Easter Egg Hunt Locations

Even though the holiday has come and gone, there’s still a BitLife Easter Egg hunt to partake in. As a limited-time event in the text simulator, you can navigate to hidden screens to find 20 Easter Eggs. Read on to learn about them all, how to get them, and what you get as a reward for completing the treasure hunt.
All Easter Eggs in BitLife
Check out the table below to learn about all 20 Easter Eggs in BitLife, plus their unlock requirements. These are the only Easter Eggs in the event. If you can get them all you’ll have 100% completed the scavenger hunt.
|Easter Egg Name
|How to Get
|Phantom Egg
|Exorcise a ghost
|Bookworm Egg
|Read a book
|Bald Egg
|Get a Brazilian Full Body Wax
|CatLife Egg
|Adopt a Cat
|Flaming Egg
|Go on the Hot Cheetos diet
|Family Jewel Egg
|Play with an heirloom
|Blowhard Egg
|Take a didgeridoo lesson
|Lucky Egg
|Make a profit at the casino
|Blackbeard Egg
|Steal a neighbor’s post with the Porch Pirate crime
|Freshly-Hatched
|Have a baby
|
|Shawshank Egg
|Escape from a maximum security prison
|Deviled Egg
|Murder a friend
|Black Widow Egg
|Murder your spouse
|XXX Egg
|Become an adult film star
|Golden Egg
|Become famous
|Thicc Egg
|Collaborate with someone on an OF account
|Rotten Egg
|Live to reach 100
|Hoedown Egg
|Buy an equestrian property
|30-Day Egg
|Go to rehab
|Bolt Egg
|Run from the police
Once you get all 20 of these BitLife Easter Eggs, a few special rewards come your way. Firstly, you get a trophy called Egg-Celent, which is crucial if you’re working towards 100% completion. Alongside that, you get to pick one of four random chests containing a prize. It’ll be one of four rare in-game items, to either hold onto as an heirloom or sell for some cash.
When Does the BitLife Easter Egg Event End?
At the time of writing (April 12), the BitLife devs have yet to announce how long the Easter Egg hunt will run for. As such, we recommend keeping an eye on the game’s X page. As soon as you’re given a deadline on the event and it starts coming to a close, they’ll let you know.
That’s all for this guide! For more on BitLife, check out how to become a secret agent and complete assassination missions. We’ve also got a guide on how to exorcise ghosts in BitLife.