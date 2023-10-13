It’s no secret that occasionally lobbies full of other players make completing Fortnite’s challenges needlessly harder. However, there is a way to make it so you only get paired up with bot players that pose little to no threat. Here’s how to always get into bot lobbies in Fortnite.

What Is a Fortnite Bot Lobby?

We’ve all come across bots in Fortnite. They are those especially terrible players with names made up of two random words followed by numbers, like HappyMelon50. They are usually just a fraction of the opponents you’ll have, but there is a way to guarantee you get into games of only bots.

To give a more direct definition, a Fortnite Bot is an AI-controlled opponent, similar to the hostile NPCs that are found in every season. However, these bots have a little more engaged programming. A bot will possibly build, but it won’t be more than a few walls, and they are quick to abandon any building they make. This makes them easy targets to hunt down for challenge progress.

A Fortnite bot lobby, then, is a match where every single other player in the match is an AI-controlled bot, meaning you should be able to earn a Victory Royale or explore the map without too much interference. It’s not that you can’t die to bots, but it is rather difficult on their end to achieve.

Getting Into Bot Lobbies in Fortnite

Install the Epic Games App

The first thing you will need is a smartphone capable of running Fortnite. The easiest way is to have an Android phone capable of downloading the Epic Games app.

The download will take the form of an APK file, which is the file format to app Android apps. You might have to adjust your settings to allow unknown apps from whatever browser you use on your phone.

Download Fortnite

From here in the Epic Games app, you need to select Fortnite to begin the download. After the download is done, create a new Epic Games account when first launching the game.

If you have an iOS device, you can take advantage of the Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Fortnite. However, you will need to make a new Xbox account or use one that has never played Fortnite before. You won’t necessarily need an Epic Games account for this.

Once you are in the game, load up Fortnite on whatever platform you play on mainly. Have the phone account invite your main account to a lobby, and make sure the lobby leader is the phone account. It’s also a good idea to make the two friends for easier access.

Set the game mode to whatever you want through Duos is the best choice. If you want the chance to rack up more kills, picking no-fill in Squads isn’t a bad idea either. Once they load into the starting area, have the phone account quit, and you can play the match normally.

The idea here is that you are constantly loading in with a practically new account. While it is best to keep them from leveling up, you should note that around account level five, they will start getting real players sprinkled into lobbies. Though, as skill-based matchmaking is still in effect, they will be pretty unskilled.

Benefits of Bot Lobbies

As said, it’s extremely frustrating to need to do one simple task or visit one single location and be constantly swarmed by opponents. In bot lobbies, that’s not quite a big deal.

At most, they will do a little damage to you, but the majority of the time, they don’t have anywhere near the accuracy required to actually beat you, even if you are entirely alone against teams of two or more.

Bot Lobbies provide a place just to complete whatever challenges or quests you need with much less competition. On top of that, the XP you get from constantly winning and getting 10+ kills absolutely adds up and is a good way to progress through the battle pass.

Also, it is an easy way to get your first win in a season and the related Victory Umbrella.

Can You Get Banned for Joining Bot Lobbies?

Anyone worried that they might face repercussions of this can rest easy, Epic Games is fully aware that players do this, and there have never been any reports of players banned or punished for forcing bot lobbies.

What Can You Not Do in Bot Lobbies?

The only thing not possible in a bot lobby is earning a Victory Crown. Regardless of how many times you win in these lobbies, they aren’t given out. This is surely done to protect the legitimacy of Crowned Victory Emote stats.

It even used to be the case that earning a Victory Crown in a normal battle royale game and joining a bot lobby would erase the crown. However, it seems this was changed sometime in Chapter 4, and it will remain until you once again play a normal lobby.

