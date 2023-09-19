How to Find & Where to Use Faded Whistle in Lies of P

The world of Lies of P is a mystery most of the time, with the developers keen for players to discover things on their own and immerse themselves in the dystopian streets of Krat. While combat is clearly a big part of the experience, there is also time for a side quest or two to occupy the time. For players wondering just how to find and where to use the Faded Whistle in Lies of P, this guide will help light the way.

How to Find the Faded Whistle in Lies of P

To obtain the Faded Whistle in Lies of P, all players will have to do is beat the Scrapped Watchman, which is not exactly an easy task. After disposing of the machine that has lost its purpose, visit the nearby Stargazer to heal up, but don’t leave just yet. Instead, look towards the bench to the left of the exit.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Lying here will be the Faded Whistle, waiting to be picked up by any puppet or human curious about things lying in the street. What is unique about this item is that instead of just being a plain collectible, you can actually use it to whistle, which comes in handy for completing the side quest.

Where to Use the Faded Whistle in Lies of P

If it doesn’t yet ring a bell, the objective now is to head back to Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer, which is found in chapter 2 of the game. There is also a symbol of the Faded Whistle next to it to show players where to fast travel to.

Here, exit through the window and clear the rooftops of any enemies. Now, find the ladder just to the right next to the puppet with a polearm, and climb down to the streets below. Just directly opposite the ladder will be a window that is lit up. Talking to the girl, Toma, will reveal that she longs for the good old days of playing with her friend, Murphy.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Now, head into the collectibles section of the inventory and play the Faded Whistle. Upon hearing the shrill call of the item, Toma reveals her delight and regret that she may not ever get to play again.

In exchange for your hard work, she hands over a Radiant Ergo Fragment that can be used to add more Ergo to your collection.

Now that you are all caught up on how to find and where to use the Faded Whistle in Lies of P, it’s time to carry on the adventure. For more help with the game, check out how to respec and what to do with the P-Organ. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.