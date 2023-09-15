Lies of P P-Organ and Quartz, Explained

Having various ways to create the best version of your own hero is always a good thing, and Lies of P definitely provides players with this option. Beyond the normal leveling and stats to upgrade, there is also the additional layer of strategic enhancement through the P-Organ system. For those who wish to learn more about the P-Organ, Quartz, and how they work together in Lies of P, read on and find out more.

Lies of P P-Organ: What it Does and How to Use it

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Available starting from Chapter 2 of Lies of P, the P-Organ is essentially what allows the main character to be more than just a puppet. It allows players to activate various latent abilities that can drastically transform how the game plays, and it is always a good idea to check out what other upgrades are available via the P-Organ when the time comes.

What Quartz Does

Now, the P-Organ requires much more than normal Ergo to power it up. Only the rare resource Quartz can be used to activate an effect, which is broken down into attack, survival, ability, and item types. Quartz must be used in each specific slot of the P-Organ, and depending on the phases of upgrades, more effects need to be activated before an upgrade is granted.

Quartz can be found in several places, most notably via defeating elite enemies and bosses. Alternatively, it can be found in treasure chests that are usually hidden away on side paths. As long as players explore levels thoroughly and take on all comers, there will be enough Quartz to unlock most Phases for the P-Organ.

All P-Organ Upgrades in Lies of P

Each Phase of the P-Organ contains four distinct upgrades, and requires a different number of Quartz and effects to be activated. To unlock the next Phase, at least two upgrades on the previous phase must be activated.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Phase 1 (2 Effects to Activate)

Increase Pulse Cells 1 – Increase maximum number of Pulse Cells uses.

Link Dodge – Enables another dodge in the middle of a dodge motion.

Add Fable Slots 1 – Increase maximum number of charged Fable slots.

Increase Staggerable Window 1 – Increase time of enemy’s Staggerable status.

Phase 2 (2 Effects to Activate)

Increase Pulse Cells 2 – Increase maximum number of Pulse Cells uses.

Rising Dodge – Enables dodging when on the ground.

Retain Guard Regain 1 – Retains a certain amount of Guard Regain when receiving damage.

Add Amulet Slots 1 – Increase the number of equippable slots for amulets.

Phase 3 (3 Effects to Activate)

Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery 2 – Enhances recovery effect of Pulse Cells.

Add Belt Slots 1 – Increases number of belt equippable slots.

Shorten Fruit Bearing Time – Reduces Gold Coin Tree’s fruit bearing time.

Increase Cube Uses 1 – Increases the maximum number of Cube uses.

Phase 4 (3 Effects to Activate)

Add Amulet Slots 2 – Increase the number of equippable slots for amulets

Add Fable Slots 2 – Increase maximum number of charged Fable slots.

Increase Special Grindstone Uses – Increase maximum number of Special Grindstone uses.

Perfect Guard Cause Stiffness – Breaks the enemy’s stance when a Perfect Guard is successful.

Phase 5 (4 Effects to Activate)

Add Legion Arm Slots 1 – Increase number of Legion Arm equipable slots.

Increase Cube Uses 2 – Increases the maximum number of Cube uses.

Retain Guard Regain 2 – Retains a certain amount of Guard Regain when receiving damage.

Increase Staggerable Window 2 – Increase time of enemy’s Staggerable status.

Phase 6 (4 Effects to Activate, only in New Game+)

Add Weapon Slots – Increase number of weapon equipable slots.

Perfect Guard Weapon Durability Recovery – Some of weapon durability is restored when Perfect Guard is successful.

Add Belt Slots 2 – Increases number of belt equippable slots.

Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery 3 – Enhances recovery effect of Pulse Cells.

That's all there is to know about Quartz and the P-Organ in Lies of P.