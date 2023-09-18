How to Fast Travel in Lies of P

Although the world of Lies of P is beautiful, you may eventually get tired of backtracking to previous areas. Considering how massive the map can be, Neowiz has decided to implement the fast travel mechanic into the game. Unfortunately, it won’t be available from the get-go, and you must progress through the main story first.

Lies of P Fast Traveling Explained

You can unlock the fast travel mechanic by visiting Hotel Krat and meeting Sophia for the first time. To reach this location, you must defeat the first boss, the Parade Master, which has slow but hard-hitting attacks.

After you enter the building by lying, Sophia will greet you and give you the Moonphase Pocket Watch. This special item lets you teleport to Hotel Krat or the most recent Stargazer you interacted with.

To use the item, simply assign it to one of the quick slots and press the X button. The Moonphase Pocket Watch is extremely useful if you want to avoid hard-to-win battles while carrying a lot of Ergo. With this object, you can return to the Stargazer, spend your Ergo to level up, and face tough enemies with peace of mind.

Image Credit: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

The second way to fast travel to another area is to interact with a Stargazer. Activating the massive Stargazer in Hotel Krat lets you unlock the full fast travel feature. Unlike using the Moonphase Pocket Watch, you can teleport to any Stargazer you’ve activated during your journey from the fast travel screen.

The fast travel screen is also great for keeping an eye on ongoing events. If something interesting occurs in a certain location, the game will mark the area with the icon of the relevant character or item.

You will usually see these icons at Hotel Krat since that’s where many characters are staying, but you can also find them at other locations. I recommend regularly checking the fast travel screen even if you’re not planning to return to previous areas.

