Being aggressive is not the only way to survive in a game like Lies of P. While it is advisable to keep enemies on the back foot, having a rock-solid defensive game is also an important aspect to master. There will be times when enemy attacks will be incessant, and rather than tank it all out, being able to flip the script can make the situation so much better. With all that in mind, this guide on how to parry with Perfect Guard in Lies of P will help you get started on the right foot.

Lies of P Perfect Guard and Parrying, Explained

To put it bluntly, the Perfect Guard is one of the most assured ways to avoid taking damage in Lies of P.

It refers to timing your block or parry precisely when the enemy attack connects, which coincides with the bright red spark that appears on the screen. This allows you to avoid taking any damage, and can allow you to prepare a counter attack against your enemy.

In comparison, the normal block still causes to take chip damage, which is represented by the greyed-out portion of the health bar as Guard Regain. Attacking will then recover the lost health, but that always comes with the risk of being hurt again.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Besides being able to prevent any damage at all — albeit at the cost of stamina required to block the attack — doing this consistently will increase the stagger damage to the opponent. Likewise, it can break the weapons of the enemy. The former will eventually allow players to knock down the enemy using a charged attack, opening them up for the powerful Fatal Attack, while the latter will reduce the threat of most enemies and prevent them from blocking your attacks.

How to Master Perfect Guard

Alas, the best way to master Perfect Guard in Lies of P is to jump into battle and put yourself in danger.

Each enemy in Lies of P can have a different tempo to their attacks, and have different combos to watch out for. Being able to time your blocks at the right time will save you lots of time and effort, so don’t be afraid to experiment and learn from your failures, especially against the bosses in the game. In fact, it is often the only way to ensure that you are the last one standing.

That’s all there is to know about how to parry with Perfect Guard in Lies of P. For more help, check out the relevant content down below. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.