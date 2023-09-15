How to Beat Parade Master in Lies of P

A hallmark of every souls-like is the challenging opponents that seek to stop the progress of the player, and in Lies of P, more often than not, that is a monstrous puppet free of its strings. While the normal enemies already offer plenty of resistance, bosses are a whole other matter altogether. For players struggling to succeed, here’s a guide on how to beat the Parade Master in Lies of P.

Defeating the Parade Master in Lies of P

The Parade Master will be the first boss you come up against in Lies of P, and will test your mastery of the various combat systems that will always crop up throughout the entire game. As a hulking contraption, the Parade Master may be slow, but hits very hard, so it is wise to either maintain a distance or learn how to use Perfect Guard

Phase 1

The most common attack the boss will utilize is to hit out with its left arm. It can be easily deflected once you get the timing down, and shouldn’t cause too much trouble. It could follow up a series of punches with a two-handed swipe, so be sure to block when the time comes. Being too far away will also cause the boss to rush forward with a smash, so staying at mid-distance is my top tip for making this fight as easy as possible.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

The best window of opportunity to attack will arrive when the Parade Master takes a few quick steps and leaps into the air before slamming down. Getting a Perfect Guard here will allow for a few precious seconds of damage dealing with no danger. Make it pay for even attempting to squash you.

If the boss starts glowing red, it is preparing for a Fury Attack that can only be negated by a Perfect Guard, so wait for about three seconds once the glow comes and time your block.

Phase 2

Take away about half its health, and the Parade Master gets a little crazier. Removing its head to use as a mace, it now possesses increased range and will swing its weapon with more ferocity than before. Watch out for extended three-swing combos and the body slam, and use a Charged Attack to stagger it once its health bar shows a white box. This will allow for a Fatal Strike that can bring the fight closer to the end.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Smart use of Pulse Cells will keep you fighting fit, and it will drop soon enough. The reward for besting the Parade Master will be the Parade Leader’s Ergo, as well as a piece of Quartz.

Now that you are ready and know how to beat the Parade Master in Lies of P, it’s time for the next boss. For more help with the game, check out the related content below. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.