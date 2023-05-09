How to Beat Gepard & Clear Simulated Universe World 3 in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Honkai: Star Rail features a game mode called the Simulated Universe, where you can journey into an artificial world created by Herta. Although its main purpose is to study Aeons, you can gain all sorts of rare items by completing various stages. Unfortunately, many players may find themselves stuck at World 3 due to a difficulty spike. If you need help beating Gepard in HSR, this guide can give you some useful tips.

HSR Simulated Universe World 3 Guide

First of all, before you try to challenge the Simulated Universe World 3, you must reach the recommended level of 45. I highly suggest upgrading all your characters to level 50 to be safe. Although you can easily clear the domains in World 3 with level 45, you may have a more difficult time when facing the final boss.

You must also level up your Light Cones to the highest level and maybe even your Relics. Since you’ll most likely only have 4-star Relics, you don’t need to upgrade them to their maximum enhancement level but try to reach at least +4. If you don’t have enough, you can farm some in the Caverns of Corrosion.

Best Team & Characters

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The game recommends bringing units with Physical, Lightning, and Imaginary types. Although it is not listed, taking Ice element characters is also a good idea since some enemies are weak against it.

Since HSR is a Gacha game, each player has a different roster of units in their account. In this guide, I’ll recommend free-to-play characters that most players should have, but you can certainly use the 5-star versions in your team.

The best team that you can use to beat Gepard is:

Main DPS : Trailblazer (Physical)

: Trailblazer (Physical) Sub-DPS : Serval

: Serval Healer : Natasha

: Natasha Tank: March 7th

I highly recommend adding Physical Trailblazer to your team if you don’t have Clara. While most of the community prefers Fire Trailblazer, Physical main character can deal a massive amount of damage to Gepard and quickly reduce his shields.

March 7th is also a good unit to bring since she can shield your team. Personally, I used Gepard as my tank the first time I beat World 3, and he did a wonderful job of mitigating the damage that would most certainly end my run.

Best Paths

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

There are several Paths that you can use to complete World 3:

The Hunt

The Preservation

The Remembrance

Each Path offers different advantages and downsides, and it all depends on what kind of team you are running. If you have a beefy team with plenty of defense, then you may want to pick The Hunt due to its ability to deal great damage.

The Preservation is another popular choice. Gepard and his soldiers can quickly reduce your units’ health to zero, especially in the final phase. If you have damage-dealer units that are very squishy, you need to pick The Preservation since it can ensure their survival. Do remember to bring March 7th or other characters that can deploy shields.

The Remembrance is my personal recommendation. I picked this Path the first time I beat World 3, and it is a great choice if you want to use a stalling strategy. This Path is amazing at Freezing your opponents and preventing them from making a move. You definitely want to bring at least one Ice character if you want to use The Remembrance.

HSR Simulated Universe World 3 Gepard Boss Fight Tips

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Gepard has three phases with increasing difficulty, and you will encounter the hardest challenge in the final phase. The boss will always call two supports at the start of each phase, and you must quickly eliminate the soldiers first.

Having AoE damage-dealers, like Serval, is a great way to quickly reduce all enemies’ Toughness bar. Physical Trailblazer is also a good choice since they can alternate between AoE attack and single target hit.

While you may be tempted to use the auto-fight option, I suggest you keep an eye on the battle since Gepard will unleash Garrison Aura Field that protects all enemies. You will need to break his shields by attacking Gepard and reducing the percentage number to zero. The best method to do it is by using the Path Resonance.

That is the end of our guide on how to beat Gepard and clear the Simulated Universe World 3 in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to enter this game mode, consider checking out other HSR articles on Twinfinite.

