All Honkai Star Rail Imaginary Characters

The Imaginary elemental type may sound like a nonexistent ability on paper, but it’s actually an exceedingly valuable skill that can help you with numerous battles. Although very few wield this ability, players can still unlock these wielders for their team using the Warp system. So, if you want to know more about these unique individuals, we’ll show you all the Honkai: Star Rail Imaginary characters.

Imaginary Characters in Honkai Star Rail

As of right now, Honkai: Star Rail only has one playable Imaginary character, but there will be another member joining at a later date.

Characters Path Rarity Luocha The Abundance ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Welt The Nihility ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

Players will encounter Welt during the beginning stages of Honkai: Star Rail once they board the Astral Express. As expected, he is the only Imaginary character available in the Warp section, specifically with the Departure Warp banner.

Welt’s Edge of the Void and Gravity Suppression abilities allows you to inflict damage to single-enemy, which can be boosted through his Punishment and Retribution quirks. Players can also broaden his attacks with the Synthetic Black Hole Ultimate, targeting multiple opponents and delaying their actions with the Imaginary Imprisoned effect.

Even if Luocha is not a playable character, he has been previously featured in beta tests, giving us a glimpse of what he has to offer. For example, his skill allows him to restore HP to allies based on his ATK, while his Ultimate gets rid of all enemy buffs. Therefore, if you want a healer in your team, you should certainly equip Luocha once he makes his debut.

