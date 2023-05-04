How to Unlock Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

It’s not very often that the MC of a gacha game ends up being one of the very best units you can use in combat, but Honkai: Star Rail is looking to break the mold on that front. The Fire-attuned version of the Trailblazer is one of the best characters in the game right now, and the best part is that everyone can get them for free. Here’s how to unlock the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail.

Unlocking Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

To get the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail, all you need to do is play through the main story until you’ve completed the main quest titled The Return. You should be able to hit this point at around Trailblaze level 24 or so, which means you don’t have to wait all that long to get it.

After completing this quest, you’ll unlock the ability to switch the Trailblazer’s affinity between Physical and Fire, and we definitely recommend just sticking with the Fire version as their abilities are vastly superior in this form. The Trailblazer comes with Taunt and pretty amazing tanking abilities, while also being able to deal single-target and AoE damage. This makes them a fantastic fit into virtually any team composition you can think of.

How to Get Eidolons for the Fire Trailblazer

Of course, your build for the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail wouldn’t be complete without their accompanying Eidolons to enhance their abilities. There are a total of six Eidolons to collect, though only five are attainable at the moment.

Here’s how to get them:

The first Eidolon can be obtained by completing all Trailblaze missions up to level 34.

Four Eidolons can be purchased with 250 Strale each in Central Starskiff Haven.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

