Honkai Star Rail Xueyi Build Guide

Xueyi is the new four-star DPS unit introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6. While she won’t beat five-star damage dealers, she is still a worthwhile character to build, especially if you lack a unit with a Quantum element.

How to Build Xueyi in HSR

Xueyi is one of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission who follows the Path of Destruction and has a Quantum element. Her Ultimate can ignore the enemy’s Weakness Type and reduce their Toughness. She will also launch a follow-up attack after gaining enough Charges, and you can get a stack by reducing a target’s Toughness.

Light Cone: On the Fall of an Aeon Alternative: Under the Blue Sky, A Secret Vow, or The Moles Welcome You

Relics: Genius of Brilliant Stars Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Link Rope: Break Effect

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Talent > Ultimate > Skill > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best Light Cone for Xueyi is On the Fall of an Aeon, which you can purchase from the Herta Store. This item can increase her ATK by eight percent whenever Xueyi attacks, and this buff can stack up to four times. When she inflicts Weakness Break on enemies, her DMG will be buffed by 12 percent for two turns.

The Genius of Brilliant Stars is the best set for Xueyi since it boosts her Quantum DMG by 10 percent. This Relic set also lets her ignore 10 percent of the enemy’s defense whenever she deals DMG on a target. If the target enemy has Quantum Weakness, she will ignore 20 percent of the opponent’s defense.

For Planar Ornaments, you should equip the Talia: Kingdom of Banditry set to increase Xueyi’s Break Effect by 16 percent. If you can get her SPD to 145 or higher, her Break effect will be buffed by an extra 20 percent.

If you have extra Stellar Jades, you can try unlocking Xueyi’s E2, Klesha, Breached. With this Eidolon unlocked, she can now restore her HP whenever she performs a follow-up attack. Her follow-up attack will also reduce the enemy’s Toughness even if they’re not weak to Quantum.

I recommend upgrading Xueyi’s Talent first so you can increase her follow-up attack DMG. Then, you can level up both her Ultimate and Skill to boost her total damage output. As usual, her Basic Attack should be your last priority since most of her damage comes from her Talent.

That’s everything you need to know about how to build Xueyi. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can check out our guide on the best build for Ruan Mei. She is a five-star support unit that can increase your team’s Weakness Break Efficiency and Speed.