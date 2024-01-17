Honkai Star Rail Serval Build Guide

Serval is the owner of the Neverwinter Workshop and a member of a popular rock band in Belobog. If you manage to get her from the banner, you can read this Honkai Star Rail guide to find out the best build for her.

How to Build Serval in HSR

Serval is a four-star AoE damage dealer that follows the Path of Erudition and has a Lightning element. She is a decent damage dealer who can inflict Shock status on enemies and cause DoT.

Light Cone: Before Dawn Alternative: Night on the Milky Way, Today is Another Peaceful Day, Geniuses’ Repose, The Seriousness of Breakfast, or Make the World Clamor

Relics: Prisoner in Deep Confinement Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG Bonus Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate or ATK%

Eidolons: E4

Trace Priority: Ultimate > Skill > Talent > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You should equip Before Dawn to increase Serval’s CRIT DMG by 36 percent and her Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18 percent. Another viable Light Cone is Night on the Milky Way, which you can get from the Starlight Exchange Store.

For Relics, you can use the Prisoner in Deep Confinement set to boost Serval’s ATK by 12 percent. This gear also lets her ignore 6 percent of the target’s DEF for every DoT the enemy is afflicted with.

The Firmament Frontline Glamoth set is the best Planar Ornament for Serval, and it can increase her ATK by 12 percent. When her SPD reaches 135/160, she can receive a 12/18 percent DMG buff.

The most useful Eidolon to unlock is Serval’s E4, Make Some Noise! This Eidolon grants her Ultimate a 100 percent base chance to apply Shock to any enemies not currently afflicted with this debuff.

You should focus on leveling up Serval’s Ultimate because it’s her primary source of damage that also extends Shock duration. After that, you can upgrade her Skill to increase her DoT and her Talent to boost her overall damage.

That covers everything you need to know about how to build Serval. Twinfinite has other Honkai Star Rail guides you may want to check out, such as the best build for Lynx. She's another healer you can get for free besides Natasha, and you just need to complete Stage 2 of Pure Fiction.