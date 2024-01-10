Honkai Star Rail Lynx Build Guide

Lynx is a four-star healer who hails from Belobog in Honkai Star Rail. If you manage to get her, you can read our guide to find out the best build for Lynx!

How to Build Lynx in HSR

Lynx is a four-star character who follows the Path of Abundance and has a Quantum element. Her Skill can heal and increase an ally’s max HP, while her Ultimate can remove one debuff.

Light Cone: Night of Fright Alternative: Time Waits for No One, Post-Op Conversation, Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Relics: Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Body: Outgoing Healing or HP% Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Fleet of the Ageless Planar Sphere: HP% Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate or HP%

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Skill > Ultimate > Talent > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Night of Fright is the best Light Cone for healers, and it also works well with Lynx. This gear can raise her Energy Regeneration Rate by 12 percent. When an ally uses an Ultimate, Lynx will restore the HP of an ally with the lowest health.

The best Relic for Lynx is the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set, which can increase her SPD. This item can also buff your team’s speed whenever she unleashes her Ultimate.

For Planar Ornaments, you should equip the Fleet of the Ageless set to raise Lynx’s max HP. Like Natasha, Lynx’s abilities are based on her HP, so you want to increase it as much as possible. If you can get her SPD up to 120 or higher, you can also get an ATK buff for your team.

The best Eidolon to unlock is Lynx’s E2, Noon of Portable Furnace. This Eidolon allows an ally with the Survival Response effect to resist debuff application for one time. This is extremely helpful in the end game, where many bosses can apply numerous debuffs on your team.

You must prioritize leveling up Lynx’s Skill first because it’s her primary healing tool. Afterward, you can upgrade her Ultimate to increase the amount of healing it provides. Lastly, you can level up her Talent to maximize her continuous healing capability.

That covers everything you need to know about how to build Lynx. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you should read our article on Dr. Ratio Ascension and Trace materials. You will get this five-star DPS unit for free if you log in between version 1.6 and 2.1